Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Bet $50 Get $250 in bonuses for NBA Playoffs & City vs Villa!

Fanatics Sportsbook promo code gives players up to $250 in sports bonuses, ahead of Tuesday's NBA and soccer action.

EFL supporters might bet on the NBA tonight, but they'll be too hoarse to speak at the sportsbook counter. Manchester City hosts Aston Villa for a critical English Premier League date today.

Man City and Villa's gala will occur alongside big kickoffs in Spanish and French football. In prime time, Fanatics bettors can catch three NBA playoff games with three vastly different sets of odds.

How to Claim the Fanatics Promo Code

New legal sportsbook clients in CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA, WV can get up to a $250 bonus by wagering just $50 on a sports outcome with Fanatics Sportsbook.

Follow these steps to claim the Fanatics promo code offer:

Surf to the Fanatics Sportsbook landing page Confirm your sign-up details Read and understand the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions Deposit and bet $10, with market odds of -500 or longer, each day for 5 days Your account gets credited with a $50 bonus, for every day $10 was wagered Bonuses are capped at $250, and new players have five days to complete Bonuses will expire after seven days, from issuance

What can you use your Fanatics Sportsbook offer on today?

The Fanatics bonus code offer can be used to place bets on a lineup of world famous soccer teams this afternoon, beginning with Ousmane Dembélé and Paris Saint-Germain in midday in the USA. Stay tuned, however, for the showcase of NBA postseason action to follow on prime-time TV.

Manchester City's odds to beat Aston Villa today show that old habits are hard to break, even for soccer betting websites. But on the flip side, Paris Saint-Germain's careful odds demonstrate that even Las Vegas can learn a few lessons. Man City's pricey Fanatics line to win belies the fact that Villains, perceived as the (+290) underdogs, are also ahead of Sky Blues in league points. PSG, meanwhile, is crushing Ligue 1 so badly that its rivals are far more motivated.

Paris Saint-Germain kicks off at 1:45 p.m. Eastern Time on Fubo, while USA Network broadcasts the gala from Manchester, set to begin just 15 minutes later at 2 p.m. EST. City or Villa can get a leg-up on what should be a thrilling last-ditch race for continental honors with five rounds to go.

Barcelona could be soaring to another Spanish league trophy in spring 2025. Barca can go seven points ahead of Real Madrid in La Liga's race by earning three points against Mallorca at 2:30 p.m. EST today, aired on ESPN Deportes. Barca is a (-500) pick to reach 24 victories after 90 minutes. Raphinha is an even-odds leader in Fanatics' prop bets for goal scorers in the contest.

Early rounds of the NBA playoffs are known for one-sided games. This year, a #4 against #5 quarterfinal has wider odds than playoff series pitting high and low conference seeds. The Indiana Pacers are a five-point favorites on the spread over Milwaukee for Game 2 of the Pacers-Bucks series at 7 p.m. EST tonight. Indiana prevailed by the final score of 117-98 in Game 1 despite a 30+ point double-double from Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Bally Sports Network is simulcasting the Pacers-Bucks Game 2 rematch on five channels.

The NBA's top seeded OKC Thunder have electrified their Round 1 rivals already. OKC crushed the Memphis Grizzlies by 51 in a record-setting Game 1, setting up a 14-point betting line for tonight's follow-up in Oklahoma City. TNT will have the broadcast beginning at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Finally, the Los Angeles Lakers are favored to even their series with the Minnesota Timberwolves at 1-1 after falling unexpectedly in a lopsided Game 1. The L.A. Lakers sharpshooter Luka Doncic leads in Fanatics prop bets for scoring in Game 2, available on TNT and Bally Sports at 10 p.m. EST. But the Minnesota defense limited Lebron James to less than 20 points in the previous contest, a clue that some speculators will bet the Timberwolves to cover … aided by a generous point spread.

More info on Fanatics Sportsbook’s bonus offer