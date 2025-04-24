Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Bet $50 Get $250 in bonuses for the NBA Playoffs and Champions Cup!

Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offers players up to $250 in sports bonuses, before the NBA Playoffs and Inter Miami action tonight.

Fans of basketball and soccer will be torn between two sports betting opportunities tonight, as Inter Miami and Vancouver begin a critical CONCACAF clash on a night of three NBA playoff games.

This afternoon adds an appetizer of European soccer action. La Liga kicks off four more matches that impact a tense spring race, while Coppa Italia continues with a semi-final capper in Bologna.

How to Claim the Fanatics Promo Code

Sports betting clients in CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA, WV will get up to a $250 bonus by wagering just $50 on a sports outcome with Fanatics Sportsbook.

Follow these steps to score your Fanatics promo code offer:

Browse to Fanatics Sportsbook's landing URL Confirm registration details Review and understand the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions Place a deposit and and bet of $10, at odds of -500 or longer, each day for 5 days The account will be credited with a $50 bonus, for every day a $10 bet was placed Bonuses are capped at $250, and new Fanatics users have five days to complete Bonuses will expire after seven days, from issuance

What can you use your Fanatics Sportsbook offer on today?

The Fanatics bonus code offer may be used to wager on any part of today's sports calendar, which includes five top-level soccer bouts in Italy and Spain, prior to Round 1 of the NBA playoffs.

Two-sport households will have a minimum of remote control combat this afternoon. Soccer in Europe rules the airwaves, starting with a tense relegation derby in La Liga when Girona visits Leganés on ESPN+ at 1 p.m. Eastern Time. Atlético Madrid brings a dose of quality into Spain's later matches at 3:30 p.m., taking on a steep Fanatics underdog Rayo Vallecano. Real Betis is poised to produce three points against La Liga's 2024-25 caboose Valladolid in another, simultaneous late matchup.

The Coppa Italia provides a fun betting experience today too, though the one-sidedness of at least one semi-final will have sportsbook users looking at specific markets. Bologna's striker Thijs Dallinga scored an opening-leg brace to help stake a 3-0 aggregate lead over another weak 2024-25 side from Empoli. Dallinga is close to an even-odds Fanatics prop bet to score in today's back-leg finale.

Next on the day's slate is the NBA's early tipoff between the Detroit Pistons and visiting New York Knicks. The resurgent Pistons are giving the Knicks all they can handle in a series that's deadlocked at 1-1. The Detroit Pistons' slight underdog's spread going into Game 3 shows that Detroit's growing pains aren't perceived to be a thing of the past. Detroit will try to take another bite out of the Big Apple in tonight's Game 3 at 7 p.m. Eastern Time, broadcast on TNT and MSG.

The odds on tonight's Game 3 between the Memphis Grizzlies and OKC Thunder, set to begin at 9:30 p.m. Eastern Time on TNT and Bally Sports, are not altogether as one-sided as some bettors might have anticipated. OKC is less than a 10-point favorite following Game 1's record-setting romp and an easy Game 2 triumph at home. Can Memphis surprise the fans, but not Las Vegas oddsmakers, with a gritty game in the Grizzlies' first playoff game-proper hosted at home this postseason?

The 10 p.m. hour on the east coast is when those remote controls might take a beating. Viewers of pro soccer and basketball must decide between two critical clashes, Game 3 between the deadlocked L.A. Clippers and Denver Nuggets, or a semi-final featuring the two best squads of this MLS spring.

Game 1 and Game 2 between the Denver Nuggets and L.A. Clippers ended with so much nail-biting, it's hard to believe Game 3 has a five-point spread attached to it. Los Angeles' favorable, if hard to fathom, point spread is likely a reflection of how Denver has been leaning on Nikola Jokić too much. Depth is a key like never before in the NBA playoffs. Altitude and Bally Sports SoCal will each broadcast the Clippers-Nuggets tipoff at 10:30 p.m. EST.

Inter Miami pays a visit to Major League Soccer's leading team in the Vancouver Whitecaps, in the opening leg of a 2025 CONCACAF Champions Cup semi-final aired by FuboTV and TUDN at 10:30 p.m. EST. Vancouver's squad can boast of a slight favorite's betting line for the front leg at Fanatics, even though Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets are among the footballers who'll suit up for Miami.

Vancouver's odds to win reflect how there are, in fact, a few MLS teams who're good enough to compete with David Beckham's stars. At the same time, bettors may jump at the line on Herons.

