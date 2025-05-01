Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Bet $50 Get $250 in bonuses for Man United, & NBA Playoffs!

Fanatics Sportsbook promo, offers players $250 in bonuses, with NBA Playoffs and Man Utd on the way tonight.

There's only one significant league match in western Europe today, but boy, is it a doozy. Check out today's betting options on a critical Premier League matchup between Forest and Brentford.

Fanatics Sportsbook's night owls have alternatives in basketball and soccer alike. The NBA's two potential elimination games run until midnight EST, next to a CONCACAF semi-final closer.

How to Claim the Fanatics Promo Code

The legal sports betting clients in CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA, WV can get up to a $250 bonus by investing just $50 in any sports market at Fanatics Sportsbook.

Go through these easy steps to get the Fanatics promo code offer:

Click over to the Fanatics Sportsbook landing page Confirm your sign-up details Read and understand the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions Place a deposit and bet of $10, at odds of -500 or longer, each day for 5 days Your account gets credited with a $50 bonus, for every day $10 was wagered Bonuses are capped at $250, and new players have five days to complete Bonuses will expire after seven days, from issuance

What can you use your Fanatics Sportsbook offer on today?

The Fanatics bonus code offer can be used to make bets on thrilling Premier League and NBA contests from midday to midnight. Read ahead for the full skinny on Fanatics odds today.

Nottingham Forest can move ahead of seventeen EPL sides with a win over Brentford today. Forest boasts a manageable spring schedule now that the FA Cup is in rearview. Brentford, however, is considered a live underdog at (+250) odds to win on the road. The Bees have played three impressive games in a row, coming off a 4-2 triumph against Brighton led by a brace from winger Bryan Mbeumo. Brentford isn't playing like a side that's stuck with 46 points and no prospects. USA Network airs the Forest-Brentford action from City Ground at 2:30 p.m. EST.

Man United has drawn rare underdog's odds for today's Europa League tie at Athletic Club, available on Paramount at 3 p.m. EST. Fanatics oddsmakers aren't reviewing a poor UEFA season for the Red Devils. United's comeback over Lyon in the quarter-finals became an instant Old Trafford classic. But the Leones present MUFC with a crisp semi-final opponent, one that's not lost to anyone but Real Madrid since March 3. Bruno Fernandes is MUFC's only footballer with better than (+400) prop odds to tally.

Tottenham has better odds to win today's simultaneous semi-final tie with Bodø/Glimt. The Lilywhites contrasted the Red Devils' wild form in Europa League quarter-final play, warring in a tense, tight aggregate goals battle with Eintracht Frankfurt. In offering Spurs at (-350) and shorter odds, bookmakers are enforcing the angle that Bodø/Glimt has never beaten a Premier League team outside of friendlies. Dominic Solanke of Spurs rivals Richarlison in Fanatics goal scorer's prop bets.

Chelsea does not have quite such popular odds to take a lead on Djurgården in today's UEFA Conference League semi-finals, though the Blues are visiting a team with a mediocre record in Norway and on the continent. Chelsea's wrestling with a large injury list that includes skilled defenders Malo Gusto and Reese James. Paramount has today's telecast at 3 p.m. EST.

Not all of the NBA's underdogs are going down lightly. In fact, some of them are performing so well that days later, they're giving points on the spread. Detroit Pistons play host to the New York Knicks at 7:30 p.m. EST trying to even the Round 1 series at three wins apiece. Fanatics Sportsbook gives the Pistons loads of credit with a (-2) favorite's point spread, plus a solid moneyline to beat the Knicks and move the series to a Game 7 this weekend.

The Denver Nuggets have the momentum in a Western Conference series with the Los Angeles Clippers. They just don't have nice betting odds to go along with it. Denver has won two games in a row to take a 3-2 lead over Los Angeles, but today's pricey Fanatics Sportsbook odds on L.A. can be called the "last stand" of handicappers who believe the Nuggets are too thin to beat the Clippers.

TNT broadcasts the Game 6 Clippers-Nuggets nightcap at 10 p.m. EST on TNT. If there's a rush of Fanatics picks on Denver leading into tonight's tip, remember that Denver's playing to eliminate Los Angeles 4-2, while the Clippers are under pressure to survive. Denver will not hesitate to play its starting lineup for more than 40:00 each if it helps to eliminate the dangerous Clips right away.

