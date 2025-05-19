Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Bet $50 Get $250 Sports Bonuses for Liverpool's Visit to Brighton !

The new Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offers $250 in legal sports betting bonuses ahead of today's Brighton vs Liverpool, Premier League clash.

Brighton & Hove Albion just needed Man City to beat Crystal Palace, but it didn't happen. Scroll down for today's odds on the Seagulls when they host the EPL's champions from Liverpool F.C.

How to Claim the Fanatics promo Code

First-time sportsbook users in CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA, WV can get up to a $250 bonus by betting just $50 on a Fanatics Sportsbook market.

To claim the sign-up bonus offer, simply follow these steps:

Go to the Fanatics Sportsbook landing page, via the above link Verify your details Read and understand the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions Deposit and wager $10, with odds of -500 or longer, each day for 5 days Player will be credited with a $50 sports bonus, for every day they have wagered $10 Bonuses are capped at $250, and new players on have five days to complete Bonuses will expire after seven days, from issuance

If you are not in one of the above-listed legal betting states, another Fanatics Sportsbook offer may be available to you.

Registering players from AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY can get up to $1,000 in No Sweat First Bets bonus from Fanatics Sportsbook.

To claim it, simply follow these steps:

Click over to the Fanatics Sportsbook website. Scan the QR code with a mobile device to download the Fanatics Sportsbook app. Provide the details of your personal profile. Read and agree to the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions. Your 10-day window to earn a bonus starts immediately after opening your account Each day after signing up, make a cash wager of at least $1 at Fanatics odds of -500 or longer. You’ll need to apply the promotion in your bet slip, and a maximum one qualifying wager every day will count towards the promotion. At the end of the 10-day window, qualifying wagers settled for a loss will be credited as sports bonuses.

The Fanatics Sportsbook promotion has a maximum daily bonus match of $100, meaning a total of $1,000 can be awarded over the 10-day window. If you place a qualifying wager of $200, only $100 would count towards your bonus.

What can you use your Fanatics Sportsbook offer on today?

Today's bonus code offer from Fanatics can be used to pick from front-page bets on the champions of the English Premier League, or on alternative pro soccer action from Spain and the Americas.

You would think that Liverpool, above all others, would receive more Fanatics bets to win its next game following a morose morale blow for the Reds' opponent. That's not the scenario today when Liverpool visits Brighton & Hove Albion for each club's penultimate EPL round at 3 p.m. EST, broadcast by USA and NBC Sports.

Manchester City's upset loss to Crystal Palace in the FA Cup Final, and the Eagles' resulting impact on continental qualification, was a mortal blow to Brighton's hopes to play in a UEFA-branded event in 2025-26. But today's odds on Liverpool to win at Brighton are still just better than (+150), where they opened if you give-or-take a few pennies. It seems as though the Reds' predictable trend of conservative lineups following a clinched championship is beating all other angles at Fanatics.

The Seagulls are still missing four players who would be probable to start against Liverpool otherwise. Those who wager on the returning Lewis Dunk to score against the Reds should consider that Brighton's injuries are yet another reason the odds are so strangely stuck in place after Wembley Stadium's surprise, and that Dunk often falls short of the rim when leading a shorthanded team.

Spain's race for promotion to La Liga continues when Mirandés visits tenth-place Córdoba at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time, vying to pull into a deadlock with second-place Elche in La Liga 2. Mirandés almost took an ultimate minnow's adventure to the finals of the 2024-25 Copa del Rey, turning the "Jabatos" into a hot pick to make top-level. Sky Sports Mexico has the call from Miranda de Ebro.

Argentina's league is letting 22 children host a pair of matches today. No, really, the talented starting lineups of Argentinos Juniors and Boca Juniors will welcome "senior" underdogs from San Lorenzo and Atlético Independiente at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. EST respectively, broadcast by Paramount and Fanatiz. The Group A-leading Argentinos Juniors side is full of upstart homegrown players, contrasting a Boca Juniors lineup that's far more worldly.

Despite the difference in styles, both teams are tonight's favorites to win at Fanatics Sportsbook. Argentinos Juniors is a (-142) sportsbook favorite to claim a win, even as its match's goal total line strikes a balanced O/U (1.5), often the case for a defense-themed Argentine Primera División. Boca Juniors' tighter odds as a slight favorite versus Independiente reflect the relationship between low scores and upset wins. Boca Juniors will perform in the FIFA Club World Cup later this spring.

More info on Fanatics Sportsbook’s bonus offer

--