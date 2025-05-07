Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Bet $50 Get $250 in bonuses for Knicks-Celtics & Arsenal-PSG

Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers $250 in bonuses, ahead of tonight's Knicks-Celtics NBA Playoff clash & the Arsenal vs PSG semi-final.

Sportsbook odds have doubled-down on betting favorites today, creating tasty underdog lines on which to use a Fanatics sign-up bonus. But only one of today's big favorites is carrying a lead.

Arsenal needs a comeback to conquer Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League semi-finals. High seeds of the NBA postseason will also require comebacks to win their Round 2 series.

What can you use your Fanatics Sportsbook offer on today?

Today's Fanatics bonus code offer can be utilized to place bets on the thrilling Champions League semi-finals in Paris, or on tonight's action on the hardcourt in Round 2 of the NBA playoffs.

Paris Saint-Germain is a modest (+110) Fanatics wager to beat Arsenal in today's Champions League semi-final rematch. Those odds, however, only refer to PSG's chances in the individual match. When the Parisians' 1-0 aggregate lead is factored in, the sportsbook gives PSG a powerful (-450) line to advance to the Champions League Final. Arsenal's odds to survive today's bout are just (+350).

The event's last standing English team will try to defy those odds at 3 p.m. EST. CBS, TUDN, and Univision will share a broadcast for which Arsenal's supporters can only clasp their hands and pray for a better start than was afforded in last week's opening leg. PSG took a lead less than five minutes after the kickoff at Emirates Stadium. Today's market would look worse for Arsenal if the Gunners hadn't fought back nobly, and preserved a close enough aggregate score to have a chance today.

The first leg's goal scorer Ousmane Dembélé has earned (+120) bet365 prop betting odds to tally again today against Arsenal. Dembélé's eight goals are tied for fifth among Champions League strikers this season. While the goal-total lines for this week's Champions League dates are busy on the high-side due to all of the great strikers in desperate straits, sportsbooks are also prepared to see PSG employ a somewhat cautious game plan, and to prevail by a score of 2-0 or 3-1 on aggregate.

Arsenal F.C.'s prop betting odds for the back tie are strictly in the underdog range, such as Bukayo Saka's (+300) odds to tally in Paris. At the absolute top level of soccer, the Gunners are considered to share the weakness of Chelsea in the late 2010s, having every edge but for a great striker up front.

The NBA could teach confident PSG bettors that nothing's ever a sure thing. Bookmakers are looking at a Round 2 of the 2024-25 NBA postseason in which every high seed is currently trailing its series. The New York Knicks defeated the Boston Celtics in OT to take the 1-0 lead in a fascinating Eastern Conference series, and meanwhile the Denver Nuggets stunned the #1 overall OKC Thunder in Monday's series debut. Both best-of-seven meetings will resume on TNT this evening.

NBA oddsmakers have reacted by doubling-down on the trailing favorites. Boston's rematch with New York at 7 p.m. EST has a (-10) point spread in favor of the Boston Celtics. Given that Game 2's totals line has fallen 20 points below the number for a Western Conference tilt to follow, it appears that bookmakers believe Boston's about to clamp down on defense against the pesky Knicks.

OKC is a powerful (-500) moneyline bet to take revenge on the Denver Nuggets at 9:30 p.m. Eastern Time, and tie the series at one win apiece before going on the road. But to get back in the win column, Oklahoma City must do a better job of containing Denver's superstar. Nikola Jokić was surreal in the Nuggets' opening Round 2 contest, becoming the first player in league postseason history to record 40+ points, 20+ rebounds, five-plus assists and multiple blocks in one contest.

The Joker is currently a (+108) Fanatics prop bet to score 30-or-more points in Game 2.

