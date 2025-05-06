Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Bet $50 Get $250 in bonuses for Barcelona, and the NBA Playoffs!

Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers $250 in bonuses with Champions League and NBA Playoffs ahead, with a Wolves-Warriors clash on the way.

Barcelona and Inter Milan square off in the back leg of a deadlocked Champions League semi-final tie today. Will the great striker Robert Lewandowski be healthy enough to make an appearance?

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Indiana Pacers tip off in Game 2 of the NBA's Eastern Conference semifinals tonight. Read on for a prop betting update on the Cavs' superstar Donovan Mitchell.

How to Claim the Fanatics Promo Code

Legal sportsbook clients in CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA, WV can get up to a $250 bonus by wagering just $50 on a sports outcome with Fanatics Sportsbook.

Follow the steps below to claim the Fanatics promo code offer:

Click onto the Fanatics Sportsbook landing page Confirm your sign-up details Read and understand the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions Deposit and bet $10, with market odds of -500 or longer, each day for 5 days The account gets credited with a $50 bonus, for every day $10 was wagered Bonuses are capped at $250, and new players have five days to complete Bonuses will expire after seven days, from issuance

What can you use your Fanatics Sportsbook offer on today?

The Fanatics bonus code offer can be used to place bets on today's thrilling finale of Barcelona and Inter Milan's semi-final tie in the Champions League, and Round 2 of the NBA playoffs tonight.

Barcelona has become such a popular bet to win the UEFA Champions League semi-finals, the sportsbook odds overlook the injury woes of a striker who's as iconic as they come.

Barca has been inspiring odds as nice as +120) to win outright in today's concluding leg of FCB's semi-final tie with Inter Milan, set to air on CBS and Paramount at 3 p.m. Eastern Time. Inter's opening leg corker with Barcelona not only produced a 3-3 aggregate draw going into today's finale, it showed that Italy's side does not necessarily need a low-scoring defensive game to prevail. Still, the bookmakers' habits are hard to break when it comes to favoring Barca to win games.

Continental punters are also wagering on predictions of a high-scoring back leg, so much so that Fanatics has joined the sportsbooks offering standard odds on O/U (3.5) total goals lines, instead of the typical O/U (2.5) scoring forecast. It doesn't seem to matter much that six-goal ties are way out of the ordinary for the stingy Inter Milan, no matter which opponent it happens to be playing.

Inter comes in having earned clean-sheets in three straight Italian league wins. Inter's goalkeeper Yann Sommer led a similar 1-0 triumph over Arsenal in the Group Stage last fall. Marcus Thuram, who stunned Barca with a quick goal last Wednesday, is a (+210) prop bet to score again today. It's strange that his teammate Denzel Dumfries is only a (+640) pick after a brace in last week's leg.

Fanatics Sportsbook is hedging on a possible lineup move that would make Barca a true minus-odds favorite to advance to the final. There's a chance that Robert Lewandowski will return from an injury to perform in today's deciding leg, leading to even-odds on the Polish superstar to score at least once in Milan. But if Lewandowski can't play, the pregame odds on Inter Milan could spike upward.

Speaking of favorites versus underdogs, the Fanatics odds on NBA playoff action remain stubbornly drawn, daring sportsbook users to bet on a wildly-successful 'dog that's barking with a 1-0 series lead already. The Indiana Pacers utilized a bruising frontcourt and tremendous kick-out shooting to upset the #1 overall seed Cleveland Cavaliers 121-112 on Sunday. But in spite of O/U lines that forecast more fireworks in Game 2, the Cavs are the same 10-point favorites they were three days ago.

Game 2 of the Cavaliers-Pacers conference semifinal tips off at 7 p.m. tonight on TNT. Indiana's bet to score a second consecutive upset on hostile hardwood can be bought at affordable (+350) odds. The Cleveland sharpshooter Donovan Mitchell is Game 2's leading prop bet to score 30+ points. However, the Indiana point guard Tyrese Haliburton is a top double-double pick after his marvelous Game 1.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are (-7) point favorites over the Golden State Warriors in tonight's late playoff game. Game 1 of the west's semifinal round is leaning to Minnesota at the odds board thanks to the Timberwolves' matchup against the Warriors' defense. Yet, the tilt's top sportsbook news is Minnesota's Anthony Edwards getting better prop bet odds than Steph Curry of the Warriors.

Will the NBA's young lion, or its veteran leader of the pride score more points in Game 1? TNT has tonight's broadcast from the Twin Cities at 9:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

