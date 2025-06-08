Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Get a $250 Bonus for Ronaldo in the UEFA Nations League

Readers can get $250 in Fanatics Sportsbook registration bonuses ahead of this weekend's many international soccer galas.

Should the Indiana Pacers really be (+11) underdogs to the OKC Thunder in Game 2? If that's the first question on a Fanatics speculator's mind this weekend, they'll likely have to ponder it while following soccer's thrills with Sunday afternoon's Nations League Final.

Already a Fanatics customer? Get more sports bonuses with the bet365 NBA Finals bonus code

Find out how to claim even more in sports bonuses with our guide to the best sportsbook promos in the US

Read our expert’s view on the best betting sites to use in the US in 2025

How to Claim the Fanatics promo Code

Sports enthusiasts in the legalized U.S. sportsbook states of CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA, WV can get up to a $250 bonus by betting just $50 on any Fanatics Sportsbook market.

Getting the Fanatics sign-up bonus is as easy as following these steps:

Browse to the Fanatics Sportsbook landing page, via the above link Register and confirm your details Read and understand the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions Deposit and bet $10, with odds of -500 or longer, each day for 5 days The new user will be credited with a $50 sports bonus, for every day they have wagered $10 Bonuses are capped at $250, and new players on have five days to complete The bonuses will expire after seven days, from issuance

If you are not in one of the above-listed states, another Fanatics Sportsbook offer may be available to you. Registering players from AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY can get up to $1,000 in No Sweat First Bets bonus from Fanatics Sportsbook.

To claim it, simply follow these steps:

Click onto the Fanatics Sportsbook website. Scan your QR code with a mobile device to download the Fanatics Sportsbook app. Submit the details of your personal profile. Read and accept the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions. The 10-day window to earn a bonus starts immediately after opening your account Every day after signing up, make a cash wager of at least $1 at Fanatics odds of -500 or longer. You’ll need to apply the promotion in your bet slip, and a maximum one qualifying wager every day will count towards the promotion.

After the 10-day window, qualifying wagers settled for a loss will be credited as sports bonuses. The Fanatics offer has a maximum daily bonus match of $100. A total of $1,000 can be awarded over the 10-day window. If you place a qualifying wager of $200, only $100 would count towards your bonus.

What can you use your Fanatics Sportsbook offer on this weekend?

This weekend's bonus code offer from Fanatics Sportsbook is a chance to bet the NBA Finals with "house" cash. First, though, there's a great big house in Munich, and many others on three continents, hosting international soccer.

France and Germany will compete for UEFA Nations League bronze on Fox Sports 1 at 9 a.m. EST this Sunday. Germany's odds to win without a tiebreaker are (+150), which means that bookmakers think the bout is most likely to be deadlocked after 90 minutes. Kylian Mbappé's betting action is likely to tick up, as users realize he's not as tired as PSG's strikers are following the UCL run.

Spain and Portugal meet for 2025's Nations League title at Allianz Arena in Munich this Sunday, set to kick off at 3 p.m. EST on Fox Sports 1. Despite memories of Ronaldo's hat trick and the World Cup draw from 2018, and the insane scoring-fests that nobody predicted in championship games played this spring, Over/Under odds are balanced on a standard O/U (2.5) for the Nations League Final.

Spain's odds to win are less mysterious at (+105). Still, we maintain that Portugal's team has come a long way in a short time just to become better than a (+300) Fanatics pick to win Nations League gold without penalties. After all, people said the team's old striker couldn't go anymore, outside of Saudi Arabia. CR7 is going strong enough to score goals against Nationalelf, and perhaps against Spain.

Game 2 of the NBA Finals will be the centerpiece of many Fanatics users' sports viewing weekends, though it just happens to be a "centerpiece" at the end of the weekend. The Oklahoma City Thunder are (-11) point favorites over the Indiana Pacers for the next opening tip-off this Sunday evening at 8 p.m. EST. The contest on ESPN and ABC has a close to (-600) moneyline prices attached to OKC.

Symbolically, NBA Finals odds favoring OKC by heavy margins are the "last stand" of a sportsbook community that's refused to lean toward basketball's upstart teams this postseason, losing a fortune on underdog winners. From a pure hoops perspective, bookmakers know that OKC has one, and only one chance to avoid going to Indiana with an 0-2 deficit, a scenario that could finally push Fanatics futures odds in the Indiana Pacers' direction as both teams try for a first-ever world championship.

Tyrese Haliburton is sporting very generous (+170) odds to score 20+ points in Game 2. Bettors will also look at Indiana's nice player-prop prices for cagers like Andrew Nembhard, a potentially fantastic (+200) pick to score 15+ points after scoring 14 in limited Game 1 action.

More info on Fanatics Sportsbook’s bonus offer

Fanatics Sportsbook bonus code Click this link and sign up - No promo code needed. Fanatics Sportsbook bonus promo Bet $50 and Get up to $250 in Bonuses Fanatics Sportsbook bonus terms and conditions New customers in CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA, or WV. Must opt-in and wager $10+ cash on any market with odds of -500 or longer to receive $50 in Bonus Bets each day for your first 5 days (issued when qualifying wager settles). Your 5 days begin the day you establish your account. Bonus Bets expire 7 days from issuance. See full Promo Terms in the Fanatics Sportsbook app.

--