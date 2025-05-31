Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Get $250 Bonus for PSG vs Inter Milan Champions League Final

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers $250 ion bonuses with the PSG-Inter Milan Champions League final on the way.

Those unlucky enough to miss the madness from Munich can still win on another betting opportunity this Saturday night, when the NBA's Eastern Conference Finals turn to a Game 6 in Indianapolis.

How to Claim the Fanatics promo Code

Fanatics users from the legal U.S. sportsbook states of CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA, WV will claim up to a $250 bonus by putting just $50 on a Fanatics Sportsbook market.

To get the Fanatics sign-up bonus offer, follow these steps:

Click over to the Fanatics Sportsbook landing page, via the above link Register and confirm your account sign-up details Read and consent to the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions Deposit and bet an amount of $10, with odds of -500 or longer, each day for 5 days You will be credited with a $50 sports bonus, for every day they have wagered $10 Bonuses are capped at $250, and new players on have five days to complete The bonuses will expire after seven days, from issuance

If you aren't in one of the above-listed states, another Fanatics Sportsbook offer may be available to you. Registering players from AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY can get up to $1,000 in No Sweat First Bets bonus from Fanatics Sportsbook.

To take advantage of the alternate offer, follow the steps listed:

Browse to the Fanatics Sportsbook website. Scan the QR code with a mobile device to download the Fanatics Sportsbook app. Confirm the details of your new personal profile. Read and agree to the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions. The 10-day window to earn a bonus starts immediately after opening your account Each day after signing up, make a cash wager of at least $1 at Fanatics odds of -500 or longer. You’ll need to apply the promotion in your bet slip, and a maximum one qualifying wager every day will count towards the promotion.

At the end of the 10-day window, qualifying wagers which were settled for a loss will then be credited as Fanatics sports betting bonuses. The Fanatics Sportsbook promotion has a maximum daily bonus match of $100, meaning a total of $1,000 can be awarded over the 10-day window. If you place a qualifying wager of $200, only $100 would count towards your bonus.

What can you use your Fanatics Sportsbook offer on this weekend?

The new bonus code offer from Fanatics Sportsbook rewards onboarding sign-ups with house money for this weekend's amazing sports calendar, including the grand finale of Europe's soccer season.

There's more to the (+120) odds on Paris Saint-Germain to defeat Inter Milan than meets the eye. This year's Champions League Final sports the most-assuredly "live underdog" of almost any soccer final in recent memory, if only the Serie A club didn't have such a rest disadvantage going into Saturday's European championship at 3 p.m. Eastern Time on CBS, TUDN, and Univision.

Inter is a noble Champions League Final underdog at (+240) Fanatics odds, and shorter than two-to-one lines to lift the hardware on goals or penalties. Inter Milan will want redemption after losing to Napoli by a hair in the race for a domestic title. But whatever Inter Milan's path to Munich has been like, there's no denying that Paris has had an easier row to hoe in domestic play. Paris Saint-Germain has been able to rest its starters for several weeks outside of UCL matches.

Inter has a not-so-secret new weapon, and that's its newfound ability to score tons of goals to win a high-scoring match when need be. Barcelona and Bayern Munich each thought they had scored enough goals to defeat a team from a "defensive" league like Italy's, but to no avail. Odds on I Nerazzurri's Lautaro Martínez to score (+250) lag behind PSG's Ousmane Dembélé (+170), presenting a tempting pick for bettors who foresee more than O/U (2) tallies scored.

More info on Fanatics Sportsbook’s bonus offer

Fanatics Sportsbook bonus code Click this link and sign up - No promo code needed. Fanatics Sportsbook bonus promo Bet $50 and Get up to $250 in Bonuses Fanatics Sportsbook bonus terms and conditions New customers in CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA, or WV. Must opt-in and wager $10+ cash on any market with odds of -500 or longer to receive $50 in Bonus Bets each day for your first 5 days (issued when qualifying wager settles). Your 5 days begin the day you establish your account. Bonus Bets expire 7 days from issuance. See full Promo Terms in the Fanatics Sportsbook app.

