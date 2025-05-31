Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Get $250 Bonus for Knicks-Pacers in the NBA Playoffs

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers $250 in bonuses, ahead of today's Knicks-Pacers Eastern Conference Finals, in the NBA Playoffs.

Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals in the NBA Playoffs to cap off a Super Saturday's worth of sport. And Fanatics is the only place to be for all of the action, and has some enticing bonus bets on offer.

Then the Indiana Pacers take on the New York Knicks in their Game 6 of a best-of-seven series, with the Pacers up 3-2.

How to Claim Fanatics Sportsbook Bonus

First-time players in CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA, WV can get up to a $250 bonus by merely wagering $50.

To claim it, simply follow these steps: Go to the Fanatics Sportsbook landing page, via the above link Write in your details Read the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions Deposit and wager $10, with odds of -500 or longer, each day for 5 days Player will be credited with a $50 sports bonus, for every day they have wagered $10 Bonuses are capped at $250, and new players on have five days to complete Bonuses will expire after seven days, from issuance

If you are not in one of these states, the other fanatics offer may be available to you. First-time players in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY can get up to $1,000 in First Bets bonus from Fanatics Sportsbook.

To claim it, simply follow these steps:

Visit the Fanatics Sportsbook website. Scan the QR code there with your mobile device to download the Fanatics Sportsbook app. Provide the details of your personal profile. Agree to the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions. Your 10-day window to earn your sports bonus starts immediately after opening your account Each day, make a cash wager of at least $1 at odds of -500 or longer. You’ll need to apply the promotion in your bet slip, and only one qualifying bet per day will count towards the promotion At the end of the 10-day window, qualifying wagers settled for a loss will be credited as sports bonuses.

The Fanatics Sportsbook promotion has a maximum daily bonus match of $100, meaning a total of $1,000 can be awarded over the 10-day window. If you place a qualifying wager of $200, only $100 would count towards your bonus.

What can you use your Fanatics Sportsbook bonus on today?

The NBA Playoffs head back to Indiana on Saturday for Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

The New York Knicks led all the way in Game 5, easily winning by a 111-94 final score.

The Knicks defense muffled Indiana guard Tyrese Haliburton, who torched them with a triple-double in Game 5. This time, he had just 8 points and 6 assists, thanks to the Knicks' Mikal Bridges. Knicks forward OG Anunoby also made forward Pascal Siakim of Indiana disappear, holding him to 15 points.

Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson had 32 points, and center Karl Anthony-Towns had 24 points and 13 rebounds despite a sore left knee.

Only 13 teams have ever come back from a 3-1 deficit in the NBA Playoff. If the Knicks win Game 6, they head back to their home court for one last stab at moving on to the finals.

The early odds have Indiana as a -110 moneyline favorite for Game 6, giving the Knicks -3.5 points. The over/under on the game is 219.5

TNT and truTV will televise the game starting at 8 p.m. EDT, with Max providing streaming.

More info on Fanatics Sportsbook’s bonus offer

Fanatics Sportsbook bonus code Click this link and sign up - No promo code needed. Fanatics Sportsbook bonus promo Bet $50 and Get up to $250 in Bonuses Fanatics Sportsbook bonus terms and conditions New customers in CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA, or WV. Must opt-in and wager $10+ cash on any market with odds of -500 or longer to receive $50 in Bonus Bets each day for your first 5 days (issued when qualifying wager settles). Your 5 days begin the day you establish your account. Bonus Bets expire 7 days from issuance. See full Promo Terms in the Fanatics Sportsbook app.

--