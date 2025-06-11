Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Get a $250 Bonus for Euros Soccer & Pacers vs Thunder

Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers $250 in bonuses ahead of tonight's UEFA U21 Euros tournament and the NBA Finals.

European soccer will entertain U.S. viewers in the afternoon again today. But it's this evening that touts another centerpiece of the late spring season, a Game 3 tipoff in the 2025 NBA Finals.

The Indiana Pacers continue to be handicapped like a team that never beat Cleveland in five games. Are bookmakers overlooking an underdog from the NBA again, or will OKC romp to the finish?

How to Claim the Fanatics Promo Code

New users from legal U.S. sports betting states of AZ, CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA, WV claim up to a $250 Fanatics Sportsbook bonus by betting just $50 on any available market.

Follow these steps to score the Fanatics bonus deal:

Click on the Fanatics Sportsbook landing page, using the above link Register and confirm all of your details Read and understand Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions Deposit and bet sums of $10, with odds of -500 or longer, each day for 5 days The account will be credited with a $50 sports bonus, for every day they have wagered $10 Bonus funds are capped at $250, and new players on have five days to complete Bonuses will expire after seven days, from issuance

If you are not in one of the above-listed states, another Fanatics Sportsbook offer may be available to you. Registering newcomers from AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY can claim up to $1,000 in No Sweat First Bets from Fanatics Sportsbook.

To claim the No Sweat First Bets offer, follow these steps:

Browse to the Fanatics Sportsbook website. Scan the QR code with a mobile device to download the Fanatics Sportsbook app. Register and confirm your personal profile. Read and agree to the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions. Your 10-day window to earn a bonus starts immediately after opening your account Each day after signing up, make a cash wager of at least $1 at Fanatics odds of -500 or longer. You’ll need to apply the promotion in your bet slip, and a maximum one qualifying bet at Fanatics placed every day will count towards the promo. After the 10-day window, qualifying bets settled for losses will be credited as bonuses.

The Fanatics Sportsbook promotion has a maximum daily bonus match of $100, meaning a total of $1,000 can be awarded over the 10-day window. If you place a qualifying wager of $200, only $100 would count towards your bonus.

What can you use your Fanatics Sportsbook offer on today?

Fanatics Sportsbook's sign-up bonus deals offer a head start on winning bets in sports played across continents today, including today's U21 Euros debut, and the 2025 NBA Finals in Indianapolis.

Will the U21 European Championship go overlooked in the craze of dozens, even hundreds of senior international games at a time this month? Maybe, but even for devout supporters of veterans-only football, this year's youth tourney could provide clues as to where several big-shot soccer nations stand to go next. Spain's match at noon EST is anticipated to be one-sided against Slovakia, according to the Fanatics odds. However, the three 3 p.m. EST bouts have tighter lines.

ViX and Disney+ will broadcast the trio of later games, including Italy versus Romania. Could the cautious (-155) Fanatics odds on favored Italy U21 have anything to do with Gli Azzurri's ongoing struggle in World Cup qualifying? Striker Giuseppe Ambrosino draws (+140) odds to score for Italy.

Poland supporters could be let down to see that Szymon Włodarczyk is leading the Poland-Georgia prop betting markets with a weaker line of (+162) odds, since the antics of Robert Lewandowski underscore the reality that Lewandowski will have to be replaced by a younger man at some juncture. Poland does boast nice (-122) Fanatics odds to defeat Georgia in today's debut.

Portugal and France's U21 teams could be inspired into playing a terrific match, thanks to Portugal's gold and France's bronze medals earned in this year's Nations League. As of press time, France U21 was drawing more Fanatics action at (+145) moneyline odds to win, compared to Portugal's (+170).

The Oklahoma City Thunder are once again prohibitive betting favorites to win the NBA Finals, and all they had to do was tie the series 1-1 to make it so. Following the Thunder's 123-107 Game 2 win, wagers on OKC winning in five or six games returned to being nearly as popular as before Game 1.

OKC is Fanatics Sportsbook's (-220) moneyline and (-5) spread wager for Game 3, poised to start on an ABC-ESPN2 simulcast at 7:30 p.m. EST. While there's anticipation that the Pacers will play a superior game in front of a packed house at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, there is no gold rush toward Indy's odds on the critical third contest. Game 3's O/U total line is optimistic at (228.5) points.

More info on Fanatics Sportsbook’s bonus offer

Fanatics Sportsbook bonus code Click this link and sign up - No promo code needed. Fanatics Sportsbook bonus promo Bet $50 and Get up to $250 in Bonuses Fanatics Sportsbook bonus terms and conditions New customers in CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA, or WV. Must opt-in and wager $10+ cash on any market with odds of -500 or longer to receive $50 in Bonus Bets each day for your first 5 days (issued when qualifying wager settles). Your 5 days begin the day you establish your account. Bonus Bets expire 7 days from issuance. See full Promo Terms in the Fanatics Sportsbook app.

--