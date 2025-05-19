Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Bet $50, Get $250 in Bonus Bets for Brighton vs Liverpool

Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers £250 in bonuses ahead of today's Premier League clash between Brighton and Liverpool.

There are no NBA Playoff games on Monday. But there’s lots of EU soccer action to keep you on the edge of your seat. Fanatics is the place to add some spice to the games with bonus bets.

Brighton & Hove Albion takes on Liverpool in today’s lone EPL match, with European competition status at stake for one squad.

How to Claim Fanatics Sportsbook Bonus

First-time players in CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA, WV can get up to a $250 bonus by merely wagering $50.

To claim it, simply follow these steps:

Go to the Fanatics Sportsbook landing page, via the above link Verify your details Read and understand the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions Deposit and wager $10, with odds of -500 or longer, each day for 5 days Player will be credited with a $50 sports bonus, for every day they have wagered $10 Bonuses are capped at $250, and new players on have five days to complete Bonuses will expire after seven days, from issuance

If you are not in one of these states, the other fanatics offer may be available to you.

First-time players in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY can get up to $1,000 in First Bets bonus from Fanatics Sportsbook.

To claim it, simply follow these steps:

Visit the Fanatics Sportsbook website. Scan the QR code there with your mobile device to download the Fanatics Sportsbook app. Provide the details of your personal profile. Agree to the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions. Your 10-day window to earn your sports bonus starts immediately after opening your account Each day, make a cash wager of at least $1 at odds of -500 or longer. You’ll need to apply the promotion in your bet slip, and only one qualifying bet per day will count towards the promotion At the end of the 10-day window, qualifying wagers settled for a loss will be credited as sports bonuses.

The Fanatics Sportsbook promotion has a maximum daily bonus match of $100, meaning a total of $1,000 can be awarded over the 10-day window. If you place a qualifying wager of $200, only $100 would count towards your bonus.

What can you use your Fanatics Sportsbook bonus on today?

Today’s Liverpool vs. Brighton & Hove Albion match spotlights a rivalry that is more than a century old.

Brighton is looking for victories in its final two games of the season and some help in other games to rise in the standings and potentially secure a European competition slot for 2025-2026.

Liverpool has already won the EPL title, so their focus is on winning and an individual honor for forward Mohamed Salah, who is chasing the EPL record for most away goals. The Egyptian star now has 16, tying the previous mark.

History shows Liverpool dominating its Brighton contests. They have 23 wins against Brighton’s 7 victories, with 12 matches ending in draws.

Liverpool players to watch include Salah, who has an overall tally of 28 goals and 18 assists, and former Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister.

Brighton is counting on forward João Pedro, who will be backed by midfielder Mats Wieffer and center-back Lewis Dunk.

The match starts at 3 p.m. EDT from American Express Stadium in Falmer, with Liverpool +145 favorites and a 3.5 goals over/under. USA Network and Universo will televise the match in the U.S., with Fubo, the NBC Sports app, Sling TV and YouTube TV providing streaming options.

More info on Fanatics Sportsbook’s bonus offer

Fanatics Sportsbook bonus code Click this link and sign up - No promo code needed. Fanatics Sportsbook bonus promo Bet $50 and Get up to $250 in Bonuses Fanatics Sportsbook bonus terms and conditions New customers in CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA, or WV. Must opt-in and wager $10+ cash on any market with odds of -500 or longer to receive $50 in Bonus Bets each day for your first 5 days (issued when qualifying wager settles). Your 5 days begin the day you establish your account. Bonus Bets expire 7 days from issuance. See full Promo Terms in the Fanatics Sportsbook app.

