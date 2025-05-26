Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Get $250 in Bonus Bets for NBA Playoffs & League 2 Playoff Final

Fanatics Sportsbook promo, offers $250 in bonuses, ahead of the NBA Playoffs and League 2 Playoff final.

Monday’s sports action has an English League Two Final and a Western Conference Finals showdown in the NBA Playoffs. Fanatics is mixing and matching all of the action, and has some enticing bonus bets on offer.

In soccer, the EFL League Two Playoff Final pits AFC Wimbledon against Walsall at Wembley Stadium. Meanwhile, the NBA Playoffs has a Game 4 battle between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Already have a Fanatics Sportsbook promo? Check out our BetMGM bonus code offer, with $150 in sports bonuses available.

How to Claim Fanatics Sportsbook Bonus

First-time players in CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA, WV can get up to a $250 bonus by merely wagering $50.

To claim it, simply follow these steps:

Visit the Fanatics Sportsbook landing page, via the above link Confirm your details Read and understand the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions Deposit and wager $10, with odds of -500 or longer, each day for 5 days Player will be credited with a $50 sports bonus, for every day they have wagered $10 Bonuses are capped at $250, and new players on have five days to complete Bonuses will expire after seven days, from issuance

If you are not in one of these states, the other fanatics offer may be available to you. First-time players in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY can get up to $1,000 in First Bets bonus from Fanatics Sportsbook.

To claim it, simply follow these steps:

Visit the Fanatics Sportsbook website. Scan the QR code there with your mobile device to download the Fanatics Sportsbook app. Provide the details of your personal profile. Agree to the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions. Your 10-day window to earn your sports bonus starts immediately after opening your account Each day, make a cash wager of at least $1 at odds of -500 or longer. You’ll need to apply the promotion in your bet slip, and only one qualifying bet per day will count towards the promotion At the end of the 10-day window, qualifying wagers settled for a loss will be credited as sports bonuses.

The Fanatics Sportsbook promotion has a maximum daily bonus match of $100, meaning a total of $1,000 can be awarded over the 10-day window. If you place a qualifying wager of $200, only $100 would count towards your bonus.

What can you use your Fanatics Sportsbook bonus on today?

The EFL League Two Playoff Final today has AFC Wimbledon against Walsall at Wembley Stadium. EFL League Two is the third division of the English Football League, and the fourth-highest tier in the EFL system.

The winner gets automatic promotion to the EFL’s League One In this match, joining Doncaster, Port Vale and Bradford City, who have already qualified.

There will be 30 minutes of extra time if there’s a tie at the end of regulation. If things are still knotted after that, a penalty shootout commences.

Walsall started off the year strong, but quickly descended in the tables despite leading League Two with 75 goals. In contrast, Wimbledon is a strong defensive squad, leading League Two by yielding just 35 goals.

Thus, it’s the soccer version of the immovable force versus the irresistible object, and it’s likely that this one will come down to the wire to determine a winner.

Look for Wimbledon’s stout defense to capitalize on Walsall mistakes for scoring opportunities. Walsall will look for every opportunity to speed up play with quick transitions and high pressing.

Wimbledon Players to watch include forward Ali Al-Hamadi, known for pushing the pace, and midfielder Jake Reeves, the controlling engine for the squad’s defense.

The Walsall squad hopes to counter with the physical play of striker Ellis Harrison. Joining him on the attack is winger Albert Adomah.

Wimbledon is a +160 favorite, with a 1.5 over/under on goals. CBS Sports will televise, with Paramount+ streaming. ESPN will provide live cut-ins on the match.

The game kicks off at 10:01 a.m. EDT. The odd time is supporting the “Every Minute Matters” campaign, which inspires viewers to learn CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation), a skill that could save someone’s life.

The NBA Playoffs Western Conference Finals sees Minnesota hoping to even its series. Down 0-2 heading into Game 3 vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder, the T-Wolves demolished the Thunder, 143-101, setting a franchise record for most points in a playoff game. That positions them to tie the series with a win in their home game tonight in Minnesota.

Minnesota guard and leader Anthony Edwards had 30 points, 9 rebounds and 6 assists in a fine all-around Game 3 performance. Forward Julius Randle had 24 points in a supporting role.

The game showed what the T-Wolves can do when they are shooting well. They’ve had some historically bad shooting performances during the playoffs, but managed to fill the basket in Game 3.

OKC has also had a strange up and down playoffs, following some dominating performances with poor play.

Guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of OKC blamed his team’s focus for the overwhelming defeat.

"We just didn't bring it from an energy and focus standpoint…,” he said. “We just didn't have it... They blitzed us pretty early, and then we were never able to get back because of it. They just came out with a sense of urgency, and we didn't."

OKC will have to find its mojo in front of Minnesota’s noisy home crowd tonight. Oddsmakers believe they can do it, giving them a -162 moneyline edge and a -3.5 spread. The over/under in the game is 218.5.

ESPN and ABC will televise the game, which starts at 8:30 p.m. EDT at the Target Center in Minneapolis. Streaming is being handled by ESPN.com and the ESPN app.

More info on Fanatics Sportsbook’s bonus offer

Fanatics Sportsbook bonus code Click this link and sign up - No promo code needed. Fanatics Sportsbook bonus promo Bet $50 and Get up to $250 in Bonuses Fanatics Sportsbook bonus terms and conditions New customers in CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA, or WV. Must opt-in and wager $10+ cash on any market with odds of -500 or longer to receive $50 in Bonus Bets each day for your first 5 days (issued when qualifying wager settles). Your 5 days begin the day you establish your account. Bonus Bets expire 7 days from issuance. See full Promo Terms in the Fanatics Sportsbook app.

--