Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Get $250 in Bonus Bets for NBA Playoffs & Copa Libertadores

Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers $250 in bonuses, with NBA Playoffs and Copa Libertadores action on the way.

Two big South American soccer tournaments and a crucial Game 4 in the NBA Playoffs highlight Tuesday’s sports action. Fanatics is saddled up and ready to ride toward all of the action, and has some enticing bonus bets on offer.

In soccer, River Plate vs. Universitario and Independiente del Valle vs. Barcelona SC are the matches to watch in the CONMEBOL Libertadores group stage. In the NBA Playoffs, the New York Knicks will face off with the Indiana Pacers in a Game 4 that could well determine the path for the rest of the series.

How to Claim Fanatics Sportsbook Bonus

First-time players in CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA, WV can get up to a $250 bonus by merely wagering $50.

To claim it, simply follow these steps:

Visit the Fanatics Sportsbook landing page, via the above link Confirm your details Read and understand the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions Deposit and wager $10, with odds of -500 or longer, each day for 5 days Player will be credited with a $50 sports bonus, for every day they have wagered $10 Bonuses are capped at $250, and new players on have five days to complete Bonuses will expire after seven days, from issuance

If you are not in one of these states, the other fanatics offer may be available to you. First-time players in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY can get up to $1,000 in First Bets bonus from Fanatics Sportsbook.

To claim it, simply follow these steps:

Visit the Fanatics Sportsbook website. Scan the QR code there with your mobile device to download the Fanatics Sportsbook app. Provide the details of your personal profile. Agree to the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions. Your 10-day window to earn your sports bonus starts immediately after opening your account Each day, make a cash wager of at least $1 at odds of -500 or longer. You’ll need to apply the promotion in your bet slip, and only one qualifying bet per day will count towards the promotion At the end of the 10-day window, qualifying wagers settled for a loss will be credited as sports bonuses.

The Fanatics Sportsbook promotion has a maximum daily bonus match of $100, meaning a total of $1,000 can be awarded over the 10-day window. If you place a qualifying wager of $200, only $100 would count towards your bonus.

What can you use your Fanatics Sportsbook bonus on today?

The CONMEBOL Libertadores, aka the Copa Libertadores, is the top international club soccer competition in South America, viewed much as the Champions League is regarded in Europe.

The Copa Libertadores tournament features 32 teams from the ten CONMEBOL member countries, divided into eight groups of four. Each team plays six matches, competing against each team in their group home and away.

The top two teams from each group advance to the Round of 16. The third-place teams from each group advance to a playoff round in the Copa Sudamericana.

Tuesday sees River Plate, the current leader in Group B, battling Universitario. River Plate is trying to hold onto its top slot, while their opponent hopes to stay alive for advancement.

The match starts at 8:30 p.m. EDT at Mâs Monumental, Buenos Aires, Argentina, with River Plate a -230 favorite and a 2.5 over/under on goals. beIN SPORTS USA has exclusive rights to the tournament, and games are broadcast live on the channel. You can also stream Copa Libertadores games on YouTube TV, Fubo, and Sling TV, all offering beIN SPORTS.

The second match of note in the Copa Libertadores is Independiente del Valle vs. Barcelona SC. The contest is an all-Ecuadorian clash being played at Estadio Banco Guayaquil in Quito, Ecuador. The match will determine the second qualifying spot in Group B and kicks off at 8:30 p.m. EDT, with IDV a -120 favorite and a 2.5 goals over/under. Television is provided by beIN Sports, with streaming by YouTube TV, Sling and Fubo.

In other soccer action, the CONMEBOL Sudamericana, also known as the Copa Sudamericana, has a full slate of games. The tournament is an annual international club football competition organized by CONMEBOL, and is considered the second-most prestigious club competition in South American football next to the Copa Libertadores.

In the CONMEBOL Sudamericana group stage, Lanús battles Academia Puerto Cabello in one of the key matches on Tuesday. Lanús is the leader in the tournament’s Group H, and would advance to the Round of 16 with a win. Academia Puerto Cabello has a puncher’s chance to advance.

The match kicks off at 6 p.m. EDT from Ciudad de Lanús, Buenos Aires, Argentina, with Lanús an overwhelming -575 favorite and a 2.5 goals over/under. bEIN Sports will televise, with YouTube TV, Sling and Fubo providing streaming options.

Also worth catching in the Copa Sudamericana is the match between Huracán vs. Corinthians, both teams hoping to advance in the knockout stages. The contest kicks off at 8:30 p.m. EDT from Tomás Adolfo Ducó, Buenos Aires, Argentina. Corinthians is a +120 favorite, with a 2.5 goals over/under. beIN SPORTS televises, with YouTube TV, Sling and Fubo streaming.

The NBA Playoffs has Game 4 of the New York Knicks vs. the Indiana Pacers series on Tuesday. The contest will mark a significant turning point, as Indiana is up 2-1 in the best of seven series. But the Knicks finally showed some fire in Game 3 after two straight losses at home, making tonight’s contest at Indiana’s Gainbridge Fieldhouse loom all the larger.

Having blown two home games at Madison Square Garden, including an historically bad and embarrassing loss in Game 1, the Knicks tried a lineup change in Game 3, sending forward Josh Hart to the bench in favor of center/forward Mitchell Robinson.

At first, that didn’t seem to make a difference, as the New York squad fell behind by as many as 20 points. Worse, point guard and team leader Jalen Brunson was in foul trouble.

Enter Karl Anthony-Towns, the Knicks all-star center. He was quiet for most of the game, but wound up scoring 20 of his 24 points in the fourth quarter. That was enough for the Knicks to seize the day and win, 106-100.

Game 4 will no doubt see Indiana guard and leader Tyrese Haliburton rally his team in their home arena. He may be without Game 1 3-point star Aaron Nesmith, who sprained an ankle in Game 3. That would be a big blow to Indiana, but maybe not a fatal one if others (attention, center Myles Turner) step up.

The Knicks will hope Brunson rallies from an uncommon mediocre Game 3 and again finds his form, and that Anthony-Towns keeps up his aggressiveness. A strong game from forward OG Anunoby may be a key to the Knicks tying the series.

The Pacers are -145 on the moneyline for Game 4, giving -2.5 points, with a 221.5 over/under. TNT will televise the game starting at 8 p.m. EDT, with Max providing streaming.

More info on Fanatics Sportsbook’s bonus offer

