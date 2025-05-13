Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Bet $50 Get $250 in Bonus Bets For Cavaliers-Pacers

Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers $250 in bonuses, ahead of tonight's NBA Playoff action, featuring Cavaliers-Pacers game 5.

The second showdown this week to determine which team heads to the EFL final later this month is today’s soccer highlight, while the NBA Playoffs resume with two Game 5 battles. Fanatics has a banquet of options on just about every kick and bounce, and offers a special promo code for new customers.

Sunderland confronts Coventry City in the second leg of an EFL semi final, while the NBA Playoffs has the Indiana Pacers against the Cleveland Cavaliers, followed by the Oklahoma City Thunder against the Denver Nuggets.

How to Claim Fanatics Sportsbook Bonus

First-time players in CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA, WV can get up to a $250 bonus, by merely having to wager $50.

To claim it, simply follow these steps:

Go to the Fanatics Sportsbook landing page, via the above link Verify your details Read and understand the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions Deposit and wager $10, with odds of -500 or longer, each day for 5 days Player will be credited with a $50 sports bonus, for every day they have wagered $10 Bonuses are capped at $250, and new players on have five days to complete Bonuses will expire after seven days, from issuance

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo that allows players to claim $300 in bonus bets takes mere minutes to claim. These simple steps are here to help you

The offer is only available in AZ, NJ, MI, PA:

Go to the Fanatics Sportsbook landing page, via the above link Verify your details Read and understand the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions Deposit and wager $10, with odds of -500 or longer, each day for 3 days Player will be credited with a $100 sports bonus, for every day they have wagered $10 Bonuses are capped at $300, and new players on have three days to complete Bonuses will expire after seven days, from issuance

What can you use your Fanatics Sportsbook Bonus On?

Today’s second leg of the Championship playoff semi final is a match between Sunderland and Coventry City. At stake is a trip to the May 24 final at Wembley and a shot at promotion to the Premier League, for the match’s winner.

Sunderland leads 2–1 in the aggregate after the first leg at Coventry's CBS Arena. If the aggregate score is tied at the end of regulation, there follows two 15-minute halves of extra time. If still tied after that, the match heads to a shootout.

Both teams are known to be conservative at times. Sunderland uses tight defense and quick transitions, a tactic that paid off In the first leg, when they scored the winner on a misjudged back-pass. Yet, forward Wilson Isidor is the key player on the Sunderland side as the team’s leading scorer.

Coventry, on the other hand, tries to maintain possession and find opportunities through patient passing. Coventry counters the Black Cats claws with midfielder Jack Ruboni and forward Haji Wright, the latter the squad’s top scorer in the league with 12 goals.

The match kicks off at 3 p.m. EDT from the Stadium of Light in Sunderland, with the home team at +120. The over/under on goals is 2.5. Paramount+ and Fubo have the streaming rights.

In the NBA, the Cleveland Cavaliers were heavily favored to beat the Indiana Pacers in their second-round series. But the Pacers had other plans, and have been dominating them to the point where they had a 41-point lead at halftime in Game 4, all part of building a 3-1 lead in the series heading into Tuesday’s Game 5.

The Cavaliers leading scorer, Donovan Mitchell, sustained an ankle injury in Game 4 and is doubtful for Game 5 and the rest of the series. Running mate Darius Garland hopes to pick up the slack if Mitchell can’t make it back.

Indiana is being powered by guard Tyrese Haliburton, who is playing like a man out to prove something. Perhaps that poll that voted him the most overrated player in the league has something to do with it.

The Cavaliers are back on their home court for Tuesday’s game, and oddsmakers feel that gives them a solid chance to continue the series. The Cavs are -300 on the moneyline and spotting -8.5 points, with the over/under at 228.5. The game starts at 10 p.m. EDT from Rocket Arena, with TNT and truTV televising and Max providing a streaming option.

In the second game of the night, the Oklahoma City Thunder hope to use their home court advantage to seize the upper hand in their series with the Denver Nuggets.

Tuesday’s game finds the series knotted at 2-2, and the Thunder - the youngest team in the league - will hope that the grueling playoff schedule won’t bother them as much as it does the veteran Nuggets in Tuesday’s match.

So far, Oklahoma City has managed to make life difficult for Denver superstar center Nikola Jokic. The Joker has admitted that the physical defense of center Isaiah Hartenstein and forward Chet Holmgren has affected his game at times. “It’s a little bit of everything,” Jokic said after Game 4.

The game tips off at 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, with OKC an overwhelming -500 favorite, spotting the Nuggets -10.5. The over/under is 221.5. TNT and truTV televise, with Max handling streaming duties.

More on Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code

Fanatics Sportsbook bonus code Click this link and sign up - No promo code needed. Fanatics Sportsbook bonus promo Bet $50 and Get up to $250 in Bonuses Fanatics Sportsbook bonus terms and conditions New customers in CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA, or WV. Must opt-in and wager $10+ cash on any market with odds of -500 or longer to receive $50 in Bonus Bets each day for your first 5 days (issued when qualifying wager settles). Your 5 days begin the day you establish your account. Bonus Bets expire 7 days from issuance. See full Promo Terms in the Fanatics Sportsbook app.

