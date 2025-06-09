Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Get $1000 in Bonuses for World Cup Qualifiers

Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers $11000 in no sweat bets ahead of today's World Cup Qualifiers at 2:45pm EDT.

World Cup Qualifiers provide the excitement for Monday’s soccer schedule.

Fanatics sounds the trumpet for all of the action, and has some enticing bonus bets on offer.

Belgium vs. Wales and Italy vs. Moldova is on the menu for soccer action.

How to Claim Fanatics Sportsbook Promo

First-time players in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY can get up to $1,000 in First Bets bonus from Fanatics Sportsbook.

To claim it, simply follow these steps:

Visit the Fanatics Sportsbook website. Scan the QR code there with your mobile device to download the Fanatics Sportsbook app. Provide the details of your personal profile. Agree to the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions. Your 10-day window to earn your sports bonus starts immediately after opening your account Each day, make a cash wager of at least $1 at odds of -500 or longer. You’ll need to apply the promotion in your bet slip, and only one qualifying bet per day will count towards the promotion At the end of the 10-day window, qualifying wagers settled for a loss will be credited as sports bonuses.

The Fanatics Sportsbook promotion has a maximum daily bonus match of $100, meaning a total of $1,000 can be awarded over the 10-day window. If you place a qualifying wager of $200, only $100 would count towards your bonus.

First-time players in CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA, WV can get up to a $250 bonus by merely wagering $50.

To claim it, simply follow these steps:

Go to the Fanatics Sportsbook landing page, via the above link Write in your details Read the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions Deposit and wager $10, with odds of -500 or longer, each day for 5 days Player will be credited with a $50 sports bonus, for every day they have wagered $10 Bonuses are capped at $250, and new players on have five days to complete Bonuses will expire after seven days, from issuance

What can you use your Fanatics Sportsbook bonus on today?

In World Cup qualifiers Monday, Wales is on top of its group standings heading into this match, and can lock up a top-two finish even with a draw. Belgium is desperate for a win to keep advancing.

Belgium winger Jérémy Doku, who also plays for Manchester City, is a creative attacker. He’s supported by midfielder Kevin De Bruyne, who has five goals and nine assists in qualifiers, and Nicolas Raskin, a midfielder who has drawn interest from Premier League teams.

Wales sends out Kieffer Moore, a 32-year-old veteran striker who scored in the squad’s recent win. Also watch for Harry Wilson, a creative winger, and Joe Rodon, a center back who scored the opening goal against Liechtenstein.

The match kicks off at 2:45 p.m. EDT at King Baudouin Stadium, Brussels, Belgium, with the home team a -240 favorite, with a 2.5 goals over/under. DAZN, Fox Sports, and Fubo will stream the match.

Another World Cup qualifying match of note pits Italy against Moldova. Italy trails in Group I and is coming off a 3–0 loss to Norway. They are in 4th place and desperate for a win to climb into a top two finish.

The match is the final one for Italy manager Luciano Spalletti, and his team will want to send him off with a win.

Italy will hope to use home advantage and midfield control. Moldova, led by veterans Virgiliu Postolachi and Artur Ionita, will be using a compact defense and hope for mistakes and set-pieces to capitalize on opportunities.They have historically been dominated by Italy, including losing 6-0 in Euro qualifications.

The match kicks off at 2:45 p.m. at MAPEI Stadium in Città del Tricolore, Reggio Emilia, Italy. The home team is an overwhelming -2000 favorite, with a 3.5 goals over/under. ESPN and FS2 will televise the match, with streaming on ESPN+.

The NBA Finals Game 3 resumes on Wednesday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. The series is tied at 1-1 after OKC’s 123-107 win on Sunday night.

The early line favors OKC with a spread giving -4.5, with an over/under of 227.5. The Thunder’s moneyline is -218, while the Pacers carry a moneyline of +180. ABC will televise, while ESPN 3, Fubo, YouTube TV, Hulu+ Live, and DirecTV will stream.

More info on Fanatics Sportsbook’s bonus offer

