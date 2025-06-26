Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Get $1,000 Bonuses for Real Madrid in the Club World Cup

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo code, offers $1000 in bonuses with Real Madrid taking to the pitch at 9:00pm EDT in the Club World Cup today.

The Club World Cup tournament has its final matches of the group stage on Thursday. Fanatics is ready for anything, and has some enticing bonus bets on offer.

Thursday’s Club World Cup matches of note include Italy’s Juventus vs. England’s Manchester City, and Spain’s Real Madrid vs. Austria’s RB Salzburg.

How to Claim Fanatics Sportsbook, Bonus

First-time players in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY can get up to $1,000 in First Bets bonus from Fanatics Sportsbook.

To claim it, simply follow these steps:

Visit the Fanatics Sportsbook website. Scan the QR code there with your mobile device to download the Fanatics Sportsbook app. Provide the details of your personal profile. Agree to the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions. Your 10-day window to earn your sports bonus starts immediately after opening your account Each day, make a cash wager of at least $1 at odds of -500 or longer. You’ll need to apply the promotion in your bet slip, and only one qualifying bet per day will count towards the promotion At the end of the 10-day window, qualifying wagers settled for a loss will be credited as sports bonuses.

The Fanatics Sportsbook promotion has a maximum daily bonus match of $100, meaning a total of $1,000 can be awarded over the 10-day window. If you place a qualifying wager of $200, only $100 would count towards your bonus.

First-time players in AZ, CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA, WV can get up to a $250 bonus by merely wagering $50.

To claim it, simply follow these steps:

Go to the Fanatics Sportsbook landing page, via the above link Write in your details Read the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions Deposit and wager $10, with odds of -500 or longer, each day for 5 days Player will be credited with a $50 sports bonus, for every day they have wagered $10 Bonuses are capped at $250, and new players on have five days to complete Bonuses will expire after seven days, from issuance

What can you use your Fanatics Sportsbook bonus on today?

The Club World Cup has its final group stage matches on Thursday to determine who will advance to the Round of 16. The top two from each bracket move on.

The evenings game of note, sees Real Madrid headlines against RB Salzburg at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Spanish side will look for a convincing win to cement itself into the group’s top spot, while Salzburg, already eliminated, is playing for pride.

The status of Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappé, who was briefly hospitalized with a stomach ailment, is uncertain. But the club’s deep roster, which includes wingers Vinícius Júnior and Rodrygo, should pick up any slack.

Salzburg will go on the attack with winger Oscar Gloukh and the physical play of midfielder Mads Bidstrup.

Oddsmakers have Real Madrid favored at -380, with a 3.5 goals over/under. DAZN is streaming the match.

Fanatics Sportsbook bonus code Click this link and sign up - No promo code needed. Fanatics Sportsbook bonus promo Bet $50 and Get up to $250 in Bonuses Fanatics Sportsbook bonus terms and conditions New customers in CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA, or WV. Must opt-in and wager $10+ cash on any market with odds of -500 or longer to receive $50 in Bonus Bets each day for your first 5 days (issued when qualifying wager settles). Your 5 days begin the day you establish your account. Bonus Bets expire 7 days from issuance. See full Promo Terms in the Fanatics Sportsbook app.

