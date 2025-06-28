Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Get $1,000 Bonuses for Chelsea-Benfica in the Club World Cup

Fanatics Sportsbook promo code, offers $1000 in bonuses with Benfica and Chelsea meeting at 4:00pm EDT this Saturday 06/28.

The Club World Cup tournament rolls on Saturday with its Round of 16 matchups, and Fanatics is primed for the battles with some enticing bonus bets on offer.

Saturday’s Club World Cup matches include Portugal’s Benfica vs. England’s Chelsea, and a duel between Brazilian powers Palmeiras and Botafogo.

How to Claim Fanatics Sportsbook Bonus Code

First-time players in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY can get up to $1,000 in First Bets bonus from Fanatics Sportsbook.

To claim it, simply follow these steps:

Visit the Fanatics Sportsbook website. Scan the QR code there with your mobile device to download the Fanatics Sportsbook app. Provide the details of your personal profile. Agree to the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions. Your 10-day window to earn your sports bonus starts immediately after opening your account Each day, make a cash wager of at least $1 at odds of -500 or longer. You’ll need to apply the promotion in your bet slip, and only one qualifying bet per day will count towards the promotion At the end of the 10-day window, qualifying wagers settled for a loss will be credited as sports bonuses.

The Fanatics Sportsbook promotion has a maximum daily bonus match of $100, meaning a total of $1,000 can be awarded over the 10-day window. If you place a qualifying wager of $200, only $100 would count towards your bonus.

First-time players in CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA, WV can get up to a $250 bonus by merely wagering $50.

To claim it, simply follow these steps:

Go to the Fanatics Sportsbook landing page, via the above link Write in your details Read the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions Deposit and wager $10, with odds of -500 or longer, each day for 5 days Player will be credited with a $50 sports bonus, for every day they have wagered $10 Bonuses are capped at $250, and new players on have five days to complete Bonuses will expire after seven days, from issuance

What can you use your Fanatics Sportsbook bonus on today?

The Club World Cup Round of 16 is underway, as the top two teams from each group stage bracket move on to the knockout round.

Benfica enters on a roll, having taken down Bayern Munich in an upset, so favored Chelsea can’t afford a letdown. The English side has history with Benfica, having beaten them in their three previous meetings, which dates to 2012 and 2013.

Benfica players of note include winger Angel Di Maria, a three-time scorer in this tournament, and center-back Nicolás Otamendi.

Chelsea will lead with striker Liam Delap, who scored against ES Tunis, and midfielder Enzo Fernández, who had two assists in his last game.

Oddsmakers have installed Chelsea as a +110 favorite, carrying a 2.5 goals over/under. The match starts at 4 p.m. EDT at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. DAZN will stream the contest.

In Saturday’s other match of note, Brazil clubs Botafogo and Palmeiras face off at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. It is only the second all-Brazilian matchup in Club World Cup history.

Botafogo surprised Paris Saint-Germain and beat the Seattle Sounders in the group stage, while Palmeiras won Group A, including a 2-2 tie with Inter Miami.

Players to watch for Botafogo include striker Igor Jesus and new signing and forward Arthur Cabral.

Pameiras has 18-year-old winger Estêvão Willian, whose dynamic play has dubbed him “Messinho.” There’s also attacking midfielder Raphael Veiga as one to watch.

The game kicks off at 12 noon EDT, with oddsmakers favoring Palmeiras by +110 with a 2.5 goals over/under. DAZN will stream the contest.

More info on Fanatics Sportsbook’s bonus offer

