Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Get a $1000 Bonus for the NBA Conference Champs and EPL Finale !

Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers $1000 in bonuses, with the NBA Conference Champs and the Premier League finale on the way.

This weekend's NBA playoff series include just one top seed that's finally acting like sportsbooks thought it would. But look to the east, and the Wild West theme of this NBA spring is intact.

Speaking of wild outcomes, the English Premier League's final round could end with Nottingham Forest making the Champions League for the next season, while Manchester City does not. Scroll onward for updated betting odds connected to a potentially upside-down end to the EPL's drama.

What can you use your Fanatics Sportsbook offer on this weekend?

Today's bonus code offer from Fanatics Sportsbook creates house funds to bet on the final rounds of European pro soccer leagues, including the Premier League's simultaneous Championship Sunday. First, though, there is an intriguing set of odds on Friday and Saturday night's NBA contests.

Only in the unique world of pro soccer could a league take a day off, and yet be an active party to a match that directly affects its field, standings, and prize money in 2025-26.

The Premier League's finale at 11 a.m. EST on Sunday will be broadcast almost exclusively by NBC, NBC Peacock, and Telemundo, with USA Network focusing on just one key battle at Nottingham Forest. Five teams atop the table can qualify for the Champions League instead of just four, a significant clue to just how critical City, Villa, Forest, Newcastle, and Chelsea's outcome are.

Nottingham Forest wishes it had better than (+210) odds to beat Chelsea. The Pensioners' (+120) favorites' odds are based on history, not points, since the league's third-through-seventh ranked clubs are all within three points of each other on Matchweek 38. Newcastle has the sweeter scenario on Sunday, hosting Everton as a (-330) Fanatics Sportsbook favorite. Manchester City visits Fulham as a (-170) pick to win, while Villa gets spiffy (-140) Fanatics odds to defeat MUFC at Old Trafford.

The OKC Thunder have taken a 2-0 series lead on the Minnesota Timberwolves in the NBA Western Conference Finals, threatening to dominate the Fanatics betting board in what has otherwise become a Cinderella's postseason in pro basketball. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder are earning such prohibitive Series Price odds versus the Timberwolves that Game 3's betting lines are noteworthy for their tightness alone.

OKC is just a (-3.5) Fanatics point spread favorite over Minnesota, with less than (-175) favorite's odds to take a 3-0 lead on ESPN this Saturday night at 8:30 p.m. EST. Strangely enough, the #1 seed that won the first two games by double-digits isn't even pulling a favorite's line to lead after both halves of play. The weekend's betting action will determine if OKC's odds pull away at all.

The New York Knicks host the Indiana Pacers as (-6) homecourt point-spread picks in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals on TNT, set to tip off at the same 8 p.m. Eastern Time hour in which the upcoming Game 3 of the Round 3 series will begin in Indianapolis this Sunday evening. It's also curious to see the Knicks with such nice odds at Fanatics, considering the events of Game 1.

Indiana took its 1-0 series lead in breathtaking style, losing by double-digits with minutes to go before hitting seven consecutive three-point shots to force overtime, going on to win 138-135 in front of a stunned Big Apple audience. That (-6) spread might look tempting if you're sure the Knicks are bound to bounce back again. But a morale blow like Wednesday's blown lead is no small matter.

The new reigning MVP of the league, Gilgeous-Alexander sports Fanatics Sportsbook's top prop betting odds to score 30+ points in a single game this weekend with a nearly (-200) priced bet for Saturday night. New York guard Jalen Brunson is running a close second with odds of (-125).

