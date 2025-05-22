Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Get $250 in Bonuses for Thunder vs Timberwolves in Game 2

Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers $250 in bonuses, with European soccer and NBA Playoffs, Game 2 of the Timberwolves-Thunder, on the way.

Fanatics Sportsbook's latest promo code offers $250 in sports gambling bonuses ahead of today's NBA postseason clash between OKC and Minnesota. Soccer sharks may witness a German gem before that.

Bundesliga was once a poster-child of predictability, but the last few seasons have changed all that. The latest surprise is to see a club like F.C. Heidenheim dealing with the relegation playoffs one year after soaring into the top-half in the first season after promotion to the top level. Will the Boys in Brown, as their Instagram followers call them, win their fight to stay in Germany's top 20?

Already claimed the Fanatics Sportsbook promo? Look into our BetMGM bonus code offer, with thousands in sport bonuses up for grabs.

Get your hands on the best sportsbook promos with our experts guide to the sports bonuses

How to Claim the Fanatics promo Code

Newcomers to Fanatics Sportsbook from the U.S. states of CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA, or WV can score up to a $250 bonus by betting just $50 on a Fanatics Sportsbook betting line.

To claim the sign-up bonus offer, just follow these steps:

Browse to the Fanatics Sportsbook landing page, via the above link Verify all of your registration details Review and agree to Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions Deposit and bet $10, with odds of -500 or longer, each day for 5 days You will be credited with a $50 sports bonus, for every day they have wagered $10 The bonuses are capped at $250, and new players on have five days to complete Bonuses will expire after seven days, from issuance

If you are not in one of the above-listed states, another Fanatics Sportsbook offer may be available to you. Registering players from AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY can get up to $1,000 in No Sweat First Bets bonus from Fanatics Sportsbook.

To claim it, simply follow these steps:

Click over to the Fanatics Sportsbook website. Scan the QR code with a mobile device to download the Fanatics Sportsbook app. Provide the details of your personal profile. Read and agree to the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions. Your 10-day window to earn a bonus starts immediately after opening your account

Each day after signing up, make a cash wager of at least $1 at Fanatics odds of -500 or longer. You’ll need to apply the promotion in your bet slip, and a maximum one qualifying wager every day will count towards the promotion.

Following the 10-day window, qualifying bets settled for losses will be credited as bonuses.

The Fanatics Sportsbook promotion has a maximum daily bonus match of $100, meaning a total of $1,000 can be awarded over the 10-day window. If you place a qualifying wager of $200, only $100 would count towards your bonus.

What can you use your Fanatics Sportsbook offer on today?

A fanatically useful bonus code from Fanatics Sportsbook is your path to winning bets on the NBA and European soccer. Read onward for the odds on tonight's Thunder-Timberwolves Game 2.

What's the most important soccer match in Europe today? Contenders from the Greek, Danish, Swiss and Scottish leagues will be performing this morning and afternoon U.S. time. But few of those contests come with the immediate drama of a match to determine Bundesliga's new field.

F.C. Heidenheim fell from grace as a potential German relegation victim this year, having stormed into the highest league ranks "Nottingham Forest"-style with surprising quality as a new top-tier unit. The club finished eighth in Bundesliga and briefly contended for a UEFA slot in the promotion campaign of 2023-24. This cycle, the wheels came off with 21 losses in league battles, forcing Heidenheim into a playoff tie with SV Elversberg that begins at 2:30 p.m. EST on ESPN+.

Heidenheim is a (+115) Fanatics Sportsbook favorite to take an aggregate-goal lead in today's first leg at home. The club did take critical points from league fixtures down the stretch, though not enough to avoid a playoff altogether, defeating Union Berlin 3-0 behind a brace from midfielder Adrian Beck on May 10. Beck's typically staid prop betting odds have improved to (+290) to tally again in today's tie.

SV Elversberg finished with a flourish, making ELV into an attractive underdog bet at (+215) odds to win and plus-odds to secure a draw. Today's (+210) pick comes into the playoff's opening leg on an eight-match unbeaten streak, with the huge caveat that ELV has been whipping Germany's second-level field of teams, while Heidenheim got here slugging it out in Bundesliga.

Fanatics Sportsbook's (+7.5) point spread on the Minnesota Timberwolves reveals that prime-time speculators don't mind betting on the 'Wolves if only Minnesota's cagers give them a reason to. Game 1 of the NBA Western Conference Finals began like a classic and ended as a laugher, as Minnesota allowed the league's remaining #1 seed to romp 70-40 in the second half of a 114-88 loss. The Timberwolves' frontcourt fared so badly that Game 2's odds could be far more lopsided.

Game 2 of the Thunder-Timberwolves conference final playoff series will tip off on ESPN and ESPN Deportes at 8:30 p.m. EST. Oklahoma City is a (-290) moneyline bet to win and take a 2-0 series lead, with the Thunder drawing powerful Series Price odds of (-750) to advance to the 2025 NBA Finals.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of OKC is scrutinized on the prop-betting board after winning the vote for NBA Most-Valuable Player. Will the fabulously talented guard grow cocky and have a bad Game 2, if not as bad as Rudy Gobert's horrid Round 3 debut for the Timberwolves? Or, will Gilgeous-Alexander take the NBA's vote of confidence and run up the court with it? The Canadian cager has (+390) odds to score an immense 40+ points, showing that some Fanatics bettors think his best is yet to come.

More info on Fanatics Sportsbook’s bonus offer

Fanatics Sportsbook bonus code Click this link and sign up - No promo code needed. Fanatics Sportsbook bonus promo Bet $50 and Get up to $250 in Bonuses Fanatics Sportsbook bonus terms and conditions New customers in CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA, or WV. Must opt-in and wager $10+ cash on any market with odds of -500 or longer to receive $50 in Bonus Bets each day for your first 5 days (issued when qualifying wager settles). Your 5 days begin the day you establish your account. Bonus Bets expire 7 days from issuance. See full Promo Terms in the Fanatics Sportsbook app.

--