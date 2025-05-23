Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Get $250 in Bonus Bets for NBA Playoffs

Fanstics Sportsbook promo offers $250 in bonuses, with the NBA Conference Championship on the way.

It’s a weekend jam-packed with crucial contests in the the NBA Playoffs. Fanatics is Ground Zero for the weekend’s sports action, and has some enticing bonus bets on offer.

The NBA Playoffs has Friday and Saturday battles between the New York Knicks and the Indiana Pacers, and a Saturday Game 3 contest between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Minnesota Timberwolves.

How to Claim Fanatics Sportsbook Bonus

First-time players in CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA, WV can get up to a $250 bonus by merely wagering $50.

To claim it, simply follow these steps:

Head to the Fanatics Sportsbook landing page, via the above link Verify your details Read and understand the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions Deposit and wager $10, with odds of -500 or longer, each day for 5 days Player will be credited with a $50 sports bonus, for every day they have wagered $10 Bonuses are capped at $250, and new players on have five days to complete Bonuses will expire after seven days, from issuance

If you are not in one of these states, the other fanatics offer may be available to you. First-time players in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY can get up to $1,000 in First Bets bonus from Fanatics Sportsbook.

To claim it, simply follow these steps:

Visit the Fanatics Sportsbook website. Scan the QR code there with your mobile device to download the Fanatics Sportsbook app. Provide the details of your personal profile. Agree to the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions. Your 10-day window to earn your sports bonus starts immediately after opening your account Each day, make a cash wager of at least $1 at odds of -500 or longer. You’ll need to apply the promotion in your bet slip, and only one qualifying bet per day will count towards the promotion At the end of the 10-day window, qualifying wagers settled for a loss will be credited as sports bonuses.

The Fanatics Sportsbook promotion has a maximum daily bonus match of $100, meaning a total of $1,000 can be awarded over the 10-day window. If you place a qualifying wager of $200, only $100 would count towards your bonus.

What can you use your Fanatics Sportsbook bonus on today?

The NBA Playoffs have two New York Knicks games against Indiana on Friday and Sunday, while Oklahoma City meets the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday in a Game 3.

It was the ultimate nightmare for New York Knicks fans on Wednesday in Game 1 of their series against the Indiana Pacers.

The Knicks were up by 17 points in the fourth quarter, but the Pacers won in overtime, 138-135. It was a devastating loss and historically significant: teams leading by at least 14 points with 2:45 remaining in the fourth quarter (as did the Knicks) had a 994-0 record before the Pacers' stunning comeback.

Fortunately, New York has another home game on Friday, and perhaps learned something from Game 1, i.e., don’t let Tyrese Haliburton touch the basketball if there’s a possibility his shot can tie or win at the end of regulation.

The Knicks will enter Game 2 on Saturday hoping that their Game 1 loss was a fluke. But Indiana has every reason to think there will be a Game 1 hangover for the New York team in the best-of-seven series.

Oddsmakers on Friday’s Game 2 (which starts at 8 p.m. EDT) have the Knicks as moneyline favorites at anywhere from -218 to -235. The NY squad is giving the Pacers -5.5 points in their second confrontation, with an over/under at 225.5. TNT will televise Friday’s game, with Max handling streaming.

Game 3 is set for 8 p.m. EDT on Sunday, with TNT televising and Max streaming. No lines have been posted yet for that contest.

In Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals earlier this week, the Minnesota Timberwolves led at the half, faded in the third, and ultimately lost, as OKC cruised to a 114-88 win.

The two pair off in Game 2 on Thursday at Oklahoma City’s Paycom Center. If the T-wolves are again soundly beaten, they’ll face a huge hole to climb out of in the rest of their best-of-seven series, even though the next two games find them home in Minnesota.

ABC will televise Saturday’s Game 3 at 8:30 p.m. EDT, with Fubo, Sling TV and YouTube TV streaming. No lines have been posted pending the Thursday game outcome.

More info on Fanatics Sportsbook’s bonus offer

Fanatics Sportsbook bonus code Click this link and sign up - No promo code needed. Fanatics Sportsbook bonus promo Bet $50 and Get up to $250 in Bonuses Fanatics Sportsbook bonus terms and conditions New customers in CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA, or WV. Must opt-in and wager $10+ cash on any market with odds of -500 or longer to receive $50 in Bonus Bets each day for your first 5 days (issued when qualifying wager settles). Your 5 days begin the day you establish your account. Bonus Bets expire 7 days from issuance. See full Promo Terms in the Fanatics Sportsbook app.

