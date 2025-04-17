Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Get $1,000 in No Sweat First Bets For European Soccer

Fanartics Sportsbook promo code offer gives player up to $1,000 in now sweat first bets, ahead of today's European soccer action.

Soccer provides a banquet of choices for Thursday’s action-seekers. All the Europa and Conference League matches are available via Fanatics, and the service brings a great promo code offer for new customers.

The Europa League has second leg matches on tap, highlighted by Athletic Club vs. Rangers, Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Tottenham Hotspur, and Lazio vs. Bodo/Glimt. Over in the Conference League, Chelsea leads the action with a challenge to Legia Warsaw.

How to Claim Fanatics Sportsbook Bonus

First-time players in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY can get up to $1,000 in No Sweat First Bets bonus from Fanatics Sportsbook.

To claim it, simply follow these steps:

Go to the Fanatics Sportsbook landing page Scan the QR code with your mobile device to download the Fanatics Sportsbook app Verify your details Read and understand the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions Your 10-day window to earn your sports bonus starts immediately after opening your account Each day, make a cash wager of at least $1 at odds of -500 or longer. You’ll need to apply the promotion in your bet slip, and only one qualifying bet per day will count towards the promotion At the end of the 10-day window, qualifying wagers settled for a loss will be credited as sports bonuses.

The Fanatics Sportsbook promotion has a maximum daily bonus match of $100, meaning a total of $1,000 can be awarded over the 10-day window. This means if you place a qualifying wager of $200, only $100 would count towards your bonus.

What can you use your Fanatics Sportsbook Bonuses on Today?

The Europa League second leg continues on Thursday, Athletic Club and Rangers battling with a semi-finals berth at stake. This match promises to be a war, as the teams have a 0-0 draw on their resume, leaving things wide open on who will advance.

Athletic Club has Iñaki Williams at forward and left back Yuri Berchiche on its injured list. But the team has the home edge, and are a big favorite.

The match kicks off at 3 p.m. EDT at San Mamés in Bilbao, Spain. ATH is at -270 in the early lines, with the goals over/under at 2.5. Paramount+ will stream the action.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Tottenham Hotspur are an aggregate 1-1, promising another tight battle. Eintracht has the home advantage at its Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt, where English sides have struggled.

Tottenham comes in with some momentum, unbeaten in their past three meetings against Frankfurt.

The early lines have Eintracht Frankfurt +135, with a 2.5 over/under on goals. The match starts at 3 p.m. EDT and Paramount+ will stream it.

Norway’s Bodo/Glimt holds a 2-0 edge in the aggregate over Italy’s Lazio heading into Thursday’s match. The Italians have some key players out with injuries, but the squad’s deep bench and the excitable home crowd in Rome will likely propel them.

The match is at Stadio Olimpico in Rome, starting at 3 p.m. EDT. Even with the two-goal deficit, Lazio is a heavy -260 favorite, with a 2.5 goals on the over/under. Paramount+ will stream the action.

Over in the Champions League, Chelsea clash with Poland’s Legia Warsaw, and the English side has a huge 3-0 aggregate lead from the first leg, giving them a decided advantage. Even a loss by fewer than three goals will see them advance.

While Legia Warsaw has a steep hill to climb in this match, the Poles will be looking to stamp a solid impression for future references.

The game kicks off at 3 p.m. at Stamford Bridge in London. Chelsea is an overwhelming -450 favorite, with an over/under of 3.5. The match is streamed on Paramount+.

More on Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code