Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Get $1,000 in No Sweat First Bets For NBA Playoffs & Soccer

On Monday, the NBA Playoffs feature a possible close-out game in one series, while soccer’s fans must be served with an English Championship match of note. To make your viewing even more exciting, Fanatics has a special promo code for new customers to enhance your viewing pleasure.

The NBA’s Monday schedule has the Cleveland Cavaliers looking to eliminate the Miami Heat in their first-round series. The second half of the league’s doubleheader has the Houston Rockets take on the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco, with the Warriors up, 2-1.

In an intriguing English Championship match, Leeds is looking to come one step closer to clinching the Championship title, having already won promotion to the Premier League.

Bristol City arrives seated in 5th place, holding a playoff place, but needing points to see them hold off challenges from below, with Millwall and Blackburn.

Leeds leads with forward Joël Piroe, who has 19 goals. Bristol hopes to counter with forwards Anis Mehmeti, who has 12 goals this season, and Nahki Wells, who has 10 goals.

The early line has Leeds as a -175 favorite, with a 2.5 over/under on goals. The match kicks off at 3 p.m. EDT from Elland Road in Leeds, with Paramount+ streaming the game.

In the NBA, the Cleveland Cavaliers could close out their first-round series with the Miami Heat. They’re up 3-0 and haven’t really been pushed by their opponents.

Guard Donovan Mitchell is the leader of the Cavs, averaging more than 30 points per game in this series. Also a presence is center/power forward Evan Mobley, the 2025 Defensive Player of the Year.

For Miami, Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo are the mainstays, but so far, haven’t made a difference. Adebayo even admitted that his team’s 124-87 loss in Game 3 was "embarrassing."

They’ll try to turn it around on Monday at 7:30 p.m. from Miami’s home court, Kaseya Center. The Cavs are an -8.5 favorite, and the over/under on points is 209.5. TNT and truTV will televise, with Max streaming the game.

The Golden State Warriors have surprised so far in their series with the No. 2 seed Houston Rockets. Star Jimmy Butler injured himself in Game 2, but veteran Steph Curry made up for his absence, scoring 36 points to lead his team to victory. They’re now up 2-1 over the Rockets.

Game 4 of the series starts at 10 p.m. EDT, with Golden State a -3.5 favorite, and an over/under of 209.5. TNT and truTV will televise from Chase Center in San Francisco, with Max handling streaming.

