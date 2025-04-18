Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Get $1,000 in No Sweat First Bets For NBA Playoffs and Premier League

Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offers give playrs $1,000 in no sweat first bets, ahead of the NBA Playoffs and Premier League soccer this weekend.

This weekend offers a chance to spend all day and night on the couch with your beloved remote. That’s because the NBA and EPL are crammed with action, and all the matches are available via Fanatics. The service brings a great promo code offer for new customers.

Friday has the final two NBA Play-in games for the right to claim the No. 8 seed in both conferences. The Atlanta Hawks and the Miami Heat conclude the Eastern Conference play-in scrum, and then the Memphis Grizzlies attack the Dallas Mavericks for the final Western Conference seed.

As if that’s not enough, the English Premier League is in action on Saturday and Sunday, with games of consequence for all sides.

Already got a Fanatics account? Check out our BetMGM Bonus Code offers and get even more in sports bonuses.

How to Claim Fanatics Sportsbook Bonus

First-time players in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY can get up to $1,000 in No Sweat First Bets bonus from Fanatics Sportsbook.

To claim it, simply follow these steps:

Go to the Fanatics Sportsbook landing page

Scan the QR code with your mobile device to download the Fanatics Sportsbook app

Verify your details

Read and understand the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions

Your 10-day window to earn your sports bonus starts immediately after opening your account

Each day, make a cash wager of at least $1 at odds of -500 or longer. You’ll need to apply the promotion in your bet slip, and only one qualifying bet per day will count towards the promotion

At the end of the 10-day window, qualifying wagers settled for a loss will be credited as sports bonuses.

The Fanatics Sportsbook promotion has a maximum daily bonus match of $100, meaning a total of $1,000 can be awarded over the 10-day window. This means if you place a qualifying wager of $200, only $100 would count towards your bonus.

What can you use your Fanatics Sportsbook Bonuses on Today?

It’s a jam-packed sports weekend, with NBA basketball playoffs and several key EPL battles on the menu. Fanatics Sportsbook's bonus offer is waiting for you to visit and add some juice to your viewing habits.

Friday kicks things off with the final two NBA Play-in games. The winners become the No. 8 seed in both conferences and get a chance to knock off the No. 1 seeds in a forthcoming seven-game series.

The East will see the Atlanta Hawks welcome the Miami Heat to State Farm Arena in Atlanta for a do-or-die matchup. Guard Trae Young is the heart and soul of the Hawks, who will have to figure out a way to contain Miami center/power forward Bam Adebayo.

The game starts at 7 p.m. EDT and is televised by TNT and truTV, with streaming on Max. Miami is a slight -1.5 favorite on the moneyline, with an over/under of 218.5.

The late game in the Western Conference finds the Memphis Grizzlies vs. the surprising Dallas Mavericks. The winner gets a series with the Oklahoma City Thunder, the conference’s No. 1 seed. Watch for Memphis guard Ja Morant and forward Jaren Jackson Jr. to put on a show, while the Mavs will count on center/forward Anthony Davis and veteran guard Klay Thompson.

Once the Play-in games are done, the first round of the NBA playoffs begin on Saturday and Sunday.

On Saturday, the young and hungry Detroit Pistons play the playoff veteran New York Knicks. While the vets usually school the youngsters in these situations, keep in mind that the Knicks had trouble against Detroit in the regular season, winning just one of their four games.

The game starts at 6 p.m. EDT and has the Knicks a -7.5 favorite, with the over/under at 220.5. ESPN will televise the match from the fabled Madison Square Garden in New York.

A key late game on Saturday sees LeBron James and Luka Dončić of the Los Angeles Lakers going to battle against the Minnesota Timberwolves, a 49-win squad led by guard Anthony Edwards and forward Julius Randle. A must-watch factor: LeBron is still effective, but at age 40 may be considering retirement after this season. Catch his greatness now.

The Lakers are -4.5 favorites on the moneyline, with the over/under at 216.5. The game starts at 8:30 p.m. and ABC will televise.

On Sunday, the key game finds the Boston Celtics begin the long road to defend their NBA title against the young legs of the Orlando Magic, while the regular season wonders the Cleveland Cavaliers and Oklahoma CIty Thunder will play the winners of the Play-in games.

In EPL soccer action, top squads Liverpool and Arsenal will be looking to pile on some of the league’s weaker teams. While both are visitors on Sunday – Liverpool battles Leicester City at King Power Stadium, while Arsenal confronts Ipswich Town at Portman Road – they are heavily favored.

Liverpool is a huge moneyline favorite at -500, with a 3.5 over/under on goals. Leicester City is hoping to avoid relegation. The game starts at 11:30 a.m. EDT and will be televised by USA Network, with streaming by Peacock.

Arsenal is also expected to clean up in its match against Ipswich, carrying a -240 price on the moneyline and a 2.6 goals on the over/under. Their game starts at 9 a.m. EDT and Peacock will stream.

More on Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code