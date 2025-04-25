Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Get $1,000 in No Sweat First Bets For NBA Playoffs & Premier League

It’s good morning, good afternoon and good night this weekend for true sports fans, as a full schedule of NBA Playoffs and soccer action will take them from dawn to dusk. Even better, Fanatics has a special promo code for new customers to enhance your viewing pleasure.

The weekend soccer schedule has worthy matches in the 2024-2025 English FA Cup, English Premier League and English League Championship on tap.

Meanwhile, the NBA Playoffs has three games on Friday, and four games each day on Saturday and Sunday. The results from those will likely clear up which teams are going to advance to the next round.

The 2024-2025 English FA Cup continues its match series with Crystal Palace at Aston Villa on Saturday, and Nottingham Forest vs. Manchester City on Sunday.

Saturday’s FA Cup match is a battle between two teams who have gone a long time without a trophy. Aston Villa has not won any hardware since 1996, and Crystal Palace has never won a major trophy in its 164-year history.

Aston Villa is a +120 on the early line, with a 2.5 goals over/under. The game kicks off at 12:15 a.m. EDT from Wembley in London, with ESPN+ streaming the match.

Sunday will see Nottingham Forest vs. Manchester City in another FA Cup battle. Nottingham has also gone a long time without any major trophies, while Manchester City has had a terrible season and will no doubt look at this tournament as a final chance for redemption.

Manchester City is the early line favorite at -135, with a 2.5 goals over/under. The match kicks off at 11:30 a.m. EDT from Wembley, with ESPN+ streaming the action.

The EPL’s weekend big game on Saturday has Chelsea vs. Everton. The Chelsea side has the bigger stakes, hoping to jump into the Premier League top five,and thus qualify for Europe's elite competition. Chelsea is a -170 early favorite, with a 2.5 goals over/under. The match kicks off at 7:30 a.m. EDT on Saturday, with streaming on Discovery+

Sunday’s EPL highlight sees Bournemouth vs. Manchester United. Bournemouth has been up and down this season, posting a six-match winless streak, but is now unbeaten in their last three matches. A victory against Manchester United would practically ensure their top-half finish.

The match has Bournemouth as a -145 early line favorite, with a 2.5 goals over/under. The match kicks off at 9 a.m. EDT from Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth, with USA Network televising and NBC.com handling streaming.

Back across the pond, the NBA Playoffs are jammed with action this weekend.

Friday’s spotlight has the Boston vs. Orlando series. Defending champion Boston is up in the series, but has sustained the worst of it so far in a very physical battle, with forwards Jayson Tatum and Kristaps Porzingis both the victims of hard fouls bordering on assault.

The Friday game tips off at 7 p.m. EDT from the Kia Center in Orlando. The Celtics are giving -5.5, and the over/under is a tight 198.5. ESPN will televise the match, with streaming by YouTube TV.

Also on Friday, the Milwaukee Bucks are leading against the Indiana Pacers. ESPN and NBA TV will have the match at 8 p.m. EDT, with Milwaukee a -5.5 favorite and the over/under at 230.5.

The Bucks have Greek Freak forward Giannis Antetokounmpo heading their attack, while Indiana’s Tyrese Haliburton - just voted the most overrated player in the NBA in one website’s player survey - leading his team from the point guard position.

The Los Angeles Lakers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves series has 40-year-old LeBron in what may may be his final NBA games in the remaining matches of the series if the Lake Show doesn’t advance, so it’s worth your time to see greatness in what may be the final moments of his brilliant career.

The early line on Friday’s game has home team Minnesota a 3.5 favorite over L.A., with the over/under at 205.5. ESPN will televise the game starting at 9:30 p.m. EDT, with streaming by YouTube TV.

On Saturday, the NBA Playoff schedule is highlighted by the Denver Nuggets colliding with the Los Angeles Clippers in Inglewood, California’s Intuit Dome. The series has had tight contests so far.

The early line has the Clippers a -5.5 favorite. TNT will televise the match, which starts at 6 p.m. EDT.

Sunday’s NBA Playoff highlight has the New York Knicks contine to figure out how to beat the Detroit Pistons on the latter’s home court. Detroit guard Cade Cunningham has a target on his back from the Knicks defense, who know that shutting him down is the key to stopping the Pistons.

The Sunday game will start at 1 p.m. EDT, with the Knicks a surprising -1.5 road favorite (-115 on the moneyline), with an over/under of 214.5.

