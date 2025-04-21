Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Get $1,000 in No Sweat First Bets For NBA Playoffs and Premier League

The Monday morning blahs will give way to Monday Night excitement today, as the NBA and English soccer pull you into their high-stakes drama. All of the games are available via Fanatics, which also has a special promo code offer for new customers.

The NBA playoffs will see the Denver Nuggets against the Los Angeles Clippers, while the Detroit Pistons will hope to even their series against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

In soccer, Tottenham Hotspur will play Nottingham Forest in the Premier League, while the Championship has big matches with Leeds United vs. Stoke City and Millwall vs. Norwich City.

How to Claim Fanatics Sportsbook Bonus

First-time players in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY can get up to $1,000 in No Sweat First Bets bonus from Fanatics Sportsbook.

To claim it, simply follow these steps:

Go to the Fanatics Sportsbook landing page Scan the QR code with your mobile device to download the Fanatics Sportsbook app Verify your details Read and understand the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions Your 10-day window to earn your sports bonus starts immediately after opening your account Each day, make a cash wager of at least $1 at odds of -500 or longer. You’ll need to apply the promotion in your bet slip, and only one qualifying bet per day will count towards the promotion At the end of the 10-day window, qualifying wagers settled for a loss will be credited as sports bonuses.

The Fanatics Sportsbook promotion has a maximum daily bonus match of $100, meaning a total of $1,000 can be awarded over the 10-day window. This means if you place a qualifying wager of $200, only $100 would count towards your bonus.

What can you use your Fanatics Sportsbook Bonuses on Today?

Soccer and the NBA Playoffs are on the Monday sports menu, and some Fanatics Sportsbook action will goose the excitement levels for each game you watch.

Tottenham Hotspur hasn’t had a great season, but hopes for a victory against Nottingham Forest may be enough to lift some of their weary fans. .

Nottingham Forest has lost two in a row, and its track record against the Spurs on the road isn’t great.

Tottenham has captain Son Heung-min still on the shelf with a foot injury, and midfielder James Maddison is listed as doubtful. For Nottingham Forest, striker Taiwo Awoniyi and defender Ola Aina are also doubtful.

The match kicks off at 3 p.m. EDT at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. Early line has the Spurs at +150, with a 2.5 over/under on goals. USA Network is televising the match.

Leeds is close to rising to the Premier League, and has a chance to automatically gain a berth in the upper league if it beats Stoke City while Sheffield United misses defeating Burnley. On the other side, Stoke City is on the downswing and is trying to avoid relegation.

The battle kicks off at 10 a.m. EDT at Elland Road in Leeds. The home side is an overwhelming -400 favorite in the early lines, with a 2.5 over/under on goals. Paramount+ will stream the match.

Across the pond, the NBA playoffs will see Game 2 wars that could swing either series.

In New York, the Detroit Pistons will try to overcome the disappointment of its Game 1 showing against the New York Knicks. The Pistons blew a fourth-quarter lead and awakened the sleeping giant that is the Madison Square Garden Knicks fans.

Game 2 is back at the Garden for a 7:30 EDT start. The Knicks are -6.5 favorites, with an over/under on points of 222.5. TNT and truTV are televising, with Max having the streaming action.

Denver eked out a 112-110 victory in overtime in Game 1 of its series against the Los Angeles Clippers, and this second game in Denver will go a long way in determining whether this series will be an extended one.

The Clippers are -1.5 favorites in the early line, despite the match being on Denver’s home court. The over/under on points is 218.5. The game starts at 10 p.m. EDT with TNT and truTV televising and Max handling the streaming.

