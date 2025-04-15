Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Get $1,000 in No Sweat First Bets For NBA Play-in Games & Champions League Soccer

Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offers new players $1,000 in no sweat bets, ahead of Tuesday's NBA and Champions League soccer action.

Tuesday’s sports action means Champions League soccer and two NBA Play-in games. All are available via Fanatics, and the service brings two great promo code offers for new customers.

The Champions League quarter final second legs swing into action on Tuesday. The matches have Aston Villa take on Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund challenge Barcelona.

In the NBA Play-in games, the Atlanta Hawks travel to the home court of the Orlando Magic, while the Memphis Grizzlies head west to meet the veteran Golden St. Warriors in a later game.

How to Claim Fanatics Sportsbook Bonus

First-time players in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY can get up to $1,000 in No Sweat First Bets bonus from Fanatics Sportsbook.

To claim it, simply follow these steps:

Go to the Fanatics Sportsbook landing page Scan the QR code with your mobile device to download the Fanatics Sportsbook app Verify your details Read and understand the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions Your 10-day window to earn your sports bonus starts immediately after opening your account Each day, make a cash wager of at least $1 at odds of -500 or longer. You’ll need to apply the promotion in your bet slip, and only one qualifying bet per day will count towards the promotion At the end of the 10-day window, qualifying wagers settled for a loss will be credited as sports bonuses.

The Fanatics Sportsbook promotion has a maximum daily bonus match of $100, meaning a total of $1,000 can be awarded over the 10-day window. This means if you place a qualifying wager of $200, only $100 would count towards your bonus.

What can you use your Fanatics Sportsbook Bonuses on Today?

The Fanatics sportsbook promo code can add juice to any game, with their brilliant sign up offer players can get up to $1,000 in sports bonuses across ten days.

Paris Saint-Germain rolls into its UEFA quarter final with a 3-1 edge in the second leg against Aston Villa. But the Aston Villa squad is tough at home, and has savvy manager Unai Emery and forward Morgan Rogers planning some surprises.

The match is at Villa Park in Birmingham starting at 3 p.m. EDT, and PSG is +110 in the early lines, with a 2.5 goals over/under. Paramount+ will televise the match.

Elsewhere, Barcelona holds a massive 4–0 aggregate lead against Borussia Dortmund. The only team that ever came back against that almost insurmountable margin was - wait for it - Barcelona in a 2017 match.

The match is at 3 p.m. EDT at Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany, with Barcelona a heavy -120 favorite, with a 3.5 goals over/under. Paramount+ will stream the game.

The NBA Play-in games offer two intriguing matchups. The Trae Young-led Atlanta Hawks visit the Orlando Magic and star forward Paolo Banchero in the play-in first match. The game’s stake is for the Eastern Conference’s 7th seed, with the winner moving on to face the defending NBA champion Boston Celtics in the first round of the playoffs.

The loser of Atlanta vs. Orlando gets the winner of Wednesday’s Chicago Bulls/Miami Heat matchup in a bid for the No. 8 seed. They will vie for the right to meet No. 1 seed the Cleveland Cavaliers in the next round of the playoffs.

Tuesday’s game is at 7:30 EDT, with Orlando a slight -5.5 favorite on its home court, with a 216.5 over/under. Television will be on TNT and simulcast on truTV, while streaming is on Max.

In the night’s second play-in, the Memphis Grizzlies who just ditched their coach, travel to meet the Golden State Warriors in a game that starts at 10 p.m. EDT. Controversial Ja Morant of Memphis will go up against Steph Curry of the Warriors in a contest that promises to be high-scoring.

The winner gets the No. 2 seed, the Houston Rockets. The loser meets the winner of the Sacramento Kings/Dallas Mavericks tilt. Win that game and you can claim the No. 8 seed and the right to take on the No. 1 Western Conference seed, the Oklahoma City Thunder.

TNT will televise, with a simulcast on truTV and streaming on Max. Golden State is a -6.5 favorite in the early lines, with a 229.5 over/under.

