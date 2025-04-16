Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Get $1,000 in No Sweat First Bets For NBA Play-in & Champions League

Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offer, give players $1,000 in no sweat first bets, with NBA play-ins and Champions League on the way.

Wednesday brings a boatload of action in UEFA soccer and the NBA Play-in games. All are available via Fanatics, and the service brings two great promo code offers for new customers.

The UEFA Champions League quarter final second legs are getting down to the nitty-gritty. On Wednesday, Real Madrid takes on Arsenal, while Inter Milan goes up against Bayern Munich.

In the NBA Play-in games, four squads go to war, as the Chicago Bulls battle the Miami Heat, and the Dallas Mavericks challenge the Sacramento Kings.

How to Claim Fanatics Sportsbook Bonus

First-time players in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY can get up to $1,000 in No Sweat First Bets bonus from Fanatics Sportsbook.

To claim it, simply follow these steps:

Go to the Fanatics Sportsbook landing page Scan the QR code with your mobile device to download the Fanatics Sportsbook app Verify your details Read and understand the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions Your 10-day window to earn your sports bonus starts immediately after opening your account Each day, make a cash wager of at least $1 at odds of -500 or longer. You’ll need to apply the promotion in your bet slip, and only one qualifying bet per day will count towards the promotion At the end of the 10-day window, qualifying wagers settled for a loss will be credited as sports bonuses.

The Fanatics Sportsbook promotion has a maximum daily bonus match of $100, meaning a total of $1,000 can be awarded over the 10-day window. This means if you place a qualifying wager of $200, only $100 would count towards your bonus.

What can you use your Fanatics Sportsbook Bonuses on Today?

The only thing more fun than watching the game is to have an extra incentive riding on its outcome. Fanatics promo codes allow you to use their promo code offer to get $1,000 back in no sweat first bets.

It’s not quite David vs. Goliath in the UEFA Champions League quarter finals on Wednesday, since Arsenal has a 3-0 edge heading into the match. But Arsenal clearly faces a history challenge against Real Madrid, which will enter this match looking to add to its 11th Champions League titles. Arsenal is still seeking its first.

They face off at Santiago Bernabéu in Madrid in a match that starts at 6 p.m. EDT.

Players to watch for Real Madrid include superstar left winger Kylian Mbappé and midfielder Jude Bellingham, the latter also a scoring threat. Arsenal’s hopes rest with midfielder Declan Rice, who scored two direct free-kick goals in the first leg, a rare feat in Champions League knockout stages.

Real Madrid is a solid -135 favorite at home, with 3.5 goals on the over/under. Paramount+ will stream the action.

In the other Champions League match, Inter Milan faces off against Bayern Munich at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza in Milan. The game starts at 6 p.m. EDT and is streamed by Paramount+. Bayern Munich is the -150 favorite in the early line, with a 2.5 over/under on goals.

Watch for forward Lautaro Martínez, the chief offensive threat for Inter Milan. On the Bayern Munich side, look for midfielder Joshua Kimmich, whose distribution will be a key to the German attack.

The game starts at 6 p.m. EDT and is streamed by Paramount+. Bayern Munich is the -150 favorite in the early line, with a 2.5 over/under on goals.

In the NBA, the Play-in games continue, as the Chicago Bulls confront the Miami Heat at United Center in Chicago. The winner will advance to face the loser of the Orlando Magic vs. Atlanta Hawks game in a battle for the Eastern Conference No. 8 seed. That game’s winner gets the prize of a first-round series against the No. 1 seeded Cleveland Cavaliers. The loser will be eliminated from postseason contention.

Chicago will be banking on guard Josh Giddey, whose strong play in the team’s final games put them in this position. He’s battling a wrist injury, but only sat out the team’s last game. The Heat have adjusted nicely to the mammoth and distracting Jimmy Butler trade in February, and will look to center/power forward Bam Adebayo for its scoring juice.

The game starts at 7:30 p.m. EDT, with homestanding Chicago a slight -1.5 favorite. The over/under is 219.5 and ESPN will televise.

After that, the action shifts to the west coast, where the Dallas Mavericks meet the Sacramento Kings at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento. The winner of that game will face the loser of the Warriors vs. Grizzlies matchup for the No. 8 seed in the West. That game’s winner will then challenge the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder.

Sacramento leans on the bruising play of center/power forward Domantas Sabonis and its high-powered backcourt of Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan. Dallas, which limped into the Play-ins, will hope that center/power forward Anthony Davis can lead them to victory.

The game starts at 10 p.m. EDT, with home team Sacramento a -4.5 favorite with an over/under of 215.5. The game will be televised by ESPN.

More on Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code