Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri Promo Code GOALBONUS: Grab $3,000 in FanCash for MO Sports Betting Launch

Enter GOALBONUS when you sign up and you’ll be primed for a massive opener the moment, with $3,000 in FanCash thanks to the Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri promo code, for use on 12/1 after the MO sports betting launch.

Searching for offers outside Missouri? Visit our Fanatics promo code

Find even more deals on our US Sportsbooks promos

Find even more deals on our US Sportsbooks promos Curious which app wins? Our team has tested and compared the top sports betting apps

Signing up for the Fanatics Missouri Promo Code

No reason to hold off—Fanatics pre-registration in Missouri opened November 17, 2025. Sign up early and you’ll secure eligibility for Day One’s big FanCash bonus and offers.

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app via App Store or Google Play. Tap “Sign Up” and fill out your personal and contact info. Verify your name, home address, email, and make sure you’re 21 or older. Enter promo code GOALBONUS as part of your registration. Set up and verify your Fanatics account to lock in your welcome bonuses. Signing up early ensures you’re the first in line for Fanatics Missouri promotions.

Claiming the Fanatics Missouri Promo code on 12/1

When December 1 arrives, Missouri residents who pre-registered can jump on Fanatics’ $3,000 FanCash bonus day one. Unlock daily “No Sweat Bets” plus extra perks built into your Fanatics welcome experience.

Visit the Missouri promotions page and enter GOALBONUS. Make a deposit of at least $50 to qualify. Get up to 15 consecutive “No Sweat Bets”—one per day for two weeks, up to $200 each. Each qualifying wager must have odds of -500 or longer under Fanatics Missouri rules. Any bet that comes up short is instantly refunded in FanCash, with a daily cap of $200. All FanCash bonus funds need to be used within seven days and cannot be withdrawn as cash.

MO Sports Betting Schedule – St. Louis Blues vs Anaheim Ducks 12/1, 7:00 PM ET

Log into your Fanatics account on or after December 1.

Kicking off legal betting in Missouri is a stacked slate of action. The Chiefs’ must-win game versus the Texans, a high-stakes hockey showdown as the Blues host Anaheim, and big NCAA hoops with Missouri Tigers facing Notre Dame headline the calendar. Fanatics Sportsbook lets fans place bets statewide from Arrowhead to Enterprise Center.

What’s happening December 1–7:

NFL: The Chiefs are in crunch time at Arrowhead, hosting the Texans on Sunday, 12/7, 8:20 pm ET (NBC)

NCAAF: Mizzou Tigers await their bowl destination heading into the postseason

NCAAB: Missouri Tigers take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Tue 12/2, 9:00 pm ET (ESPN+)

MLS: Sporting KC fans get offseason updates with Apple TV+ coverage

From NFL night games to college rivalries, Missouri’s first week with legal Fanatics Sportsbook has something for every sports fan.

Can I bet on the Kansas City Chiefs with Fanatics?

Not just yet—Fanatics Sportsbook isn’t taking real-money wagers in Missouri until legal betting

goes live on December 1, 2025. You can pre-register now and get your account ready, but bets on the Kansas City Chiefs will have to wait a little longer.

Once launch day arrives, you’ll be set to back the Chiefs, place prop bets, and explore every game—all straight from the Fanatics app. The countdown to kickoff is on, and Chiefs fans will soon have every betting option at their fingertips.

More on the Fanatics Missouri Promo Code

Fanatics Missouri promo code GOALBONUS Fanatics Missouri promo code offer Deposit $50 and Get up to $3,000 in No Sweat Bets! Fanatics Missouri promo terms and conditions Must be 21+ and physically present in MO. New customers who establish a Missouri Fanatics Sportsbook account (“Account”), opt in and make a deposit of at least $50 by 11:59 p.m. ET on November 30, 2025, are eligible for fifteen (15) No Sweat Bets (one per day for fifteen straight days). Place a cash wager of $1+ on any market with odds of -500 or longer, and if that wager settles as a loss, you are eligible to receive FanCash in the amount of the losing wager, up to $200 per day. See full Promo Terms and FanCash terms in the Fanatics Sportsbook app.

More Missouri Promo Code Offers

We have $1000s more in bonus bets available with other Missouri sportsbooks ahead of the sports betting launch.