Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri Promo Code GOALBONUS: Get $3,000 in FanCash for MO Sports Betting Launch 12/1

Signing up for the Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri Promo Code

Don’t wait until gameday. Missouri players can pre-register with Fanatics starting November 17, 2025, to secure their eligibility for Day One bonuses.

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app from the App Store or Google Play. Tap “Sign Up” and fill out your details. Confirm your name, address, email, and that you’re 21+. Use promo code GOALBONUS in the registration field. Finalize your Fanatics account and verify your ID. Early sign-up secures your spot for exclusive Fanatics Missouri welcome offers.

Claiming the Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri Promo code on 12/1

Fanatics’ $3,000 FanCash bonus package goes live for Missouri users the moment betting launches. Complete your signup to claim daily “No Sweat Bets” and maximize your FanCash haul.

Log in on or after December 1 with your registered account . Head to the Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri promotions page and use GOALBONUS. Deposit at least $50 to activate promo eligibility. Enjoy 15 consecutive days of “No Sweat Bets”—one per day, up to $200 each. Place qualifying wagers with odds of -500 or greater per Fnatics Missouri T&C’s. Any lost bet is instantly refunded in FanCash, up to $200 per day. Bonus FanCash must be used within seven days; not convertible to real cash.

MO Sports Betting Schedule – St. Louis Blues vs Anaheim Ducks 12/1, 7:00 PM ET

Opening week in legal wagering brings must-see action for Missouri sports fans. Chiefs-Broncos lights up Sunday Night Football, the Blues host Anaheim to spark the hockey season, and Mizzou Tigers prepare for postseason football. Basketball fans can catch Missouri Tigers taking on the Fighting Irish of Notre Dame on 12/2.

What’s on tap for December 1–7:

NFL: It’s down to the nitty gritty at Arrowhead, as the Chiefs are entering must-win territory. Kansas City will host the Texans, Sun 12/7, 8:20 pm ET (NBC)

NCAAF: Mizzou Tigers await bowl details for the postseason

NCAAB: Missouri Tigers vs Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Tue 12/2, 9:00 pm ET (ESPN+)

MLS: Sporting KC offseason coverage on Apple TV+

From Arrowhead to Enterprise Center, week one of legal Missouri betting is primed for every kind of fan.

When does Fanatics go live in Missouri?

Fanatics Sportsbook is set to officially launch for Missouri bettors on December 1, 2025.

While pre-registration began on November 17, users won’t be able to place any wagers or access promo funds until launch day. Once December kicks off, you can finally bet legally with Fanatics across the state—just in time for a packed sports calendar and some of the best bonus offers Missouri has ever seen.

More on the Fanatics Missouri Promo Code

Fanatics Missouri promo code GOALBONUS Fanatics Missouri promo code offer Deposit $50 and Get up to $3,000 in No Sweat Bets! Fanatics Missouri promo terms and conditions Must be 21+ and physically present in MO. New customers who establish a Missouri Fanatics Sportsbook account (“Account”), opt in and make a deposit of at least $50 by 11:59 p.m. ET on November 30, 2025, are eligible for fifteen (15) No Sweat Bets (one per day for fifteen straight days). Place a cash wager of $1+ on any market with odds of -500 or longer, and if that wager settles as a loss, you are eligible to receive FanCash in the amount of the losing wager, up to $200 per day. See full Promo Terms and FanCash terms in the Fanatics Sportsbook app.

