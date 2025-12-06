Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri Promo Code GOALBONUS: Get $300 in Bonus Bets for Mizzou, NBA & CFB

With the Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri Promo Code GOALBONUS, you can get $300 in FanCash ahead of Missouri Tigers vs Kansas Jayhawks tomorrow, and today's, NBA action, and CFB matches from 7:30 PM ET.

Missouri bettors are in for a stacked weekend! The Milwaukee Bucks vs. Detroit Pistons tip off tonight, Dec. 6, at 7:30 PM ET. The Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Indiana Hoosiers meet in the Big Ten Championship on Dec. 6 at 8:00 PM ET.

Border Showdown rivalry Missouri Tigers vs. Kansas Jayhawks follows on Dec. 7 at 1:00 PM ET. These matchups deliver prime opportunities for spreads, totals, and player props across NBA, CFB, and college hoops.

Claiming the Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri Promo Code

Sports betting is now live in the Show-Me State, and you can claim the Fanatics Missouri Bonus Code GOALBONUS. Simply follow the steps below.

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app and create your account Enter promo code GOALBONUS Verify your identity and allow geolocation Deposit at least $10 Place a $10 wager or more on any sports market at odds of –500 or longer. After settlement, you receive $100 FanCash each day for your first three days.

How can you use your Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri Promo Code today?

Missouri Tigers vs Kansas Jayhawks — 12/7, 1:00 PM ET (College Basketball)

The Tigers have pushed the pace early in the season, ranking among the better SEC teams in fast-break scoring. Kansas enters as the No. 1 team in several national polls, led by an offense that shoots well above 50% from the field. Darryn Peterson, the projected No. 1 NBA Draft pick for next year, looks to continue his dominance after recently returning to form.

The Jayhawks are expected to enter as favorites (estimated around –7.5 to –9.5). Missouri often covers in rivalry games, especially when they keep the tempo high. If the Tigers limit Kansas’ second-chance points, they can stay inside the number.

The total should land in the mid-140s. Missouri trends toward the over due to pace, while Kansas prefers efficient half-court sets. A strong angle is “Over on Missouri team total,” especially if projected in the mid-60s.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Detroit Pistons — 12/6, 7:30 PM ET (NBA)

If you prefer NBA action, tonight’s Bucks vs Pistons matchup offers several angles. The Detroit Pistons should come in as a strong favorite. Milwaukee has struggled on both ends this season, especially when Giannis Antetokounmpo does not play, giving up efficient looks from beyond the arc and at the rim.

Jalen Duren is a threat to dominate inside. His points or points + rebounds may be worth targeting. Milwaukee has trouble defending bigs without fouling. Cade Cunningham is also playing really well and has led the Detroit Pistons to the top of the Eastern Conference.

Milwaukee’s games lately have leaned toward the over, and if Detroit can score enough to keep pace, the total could hit. Look for a projected number between 228–234. If the Pistons come out slow, the Bucks' first-half spread is another angle to consider.

Ohio State Buckeyes vs Indiana Hoosiers 12/6, 8:00 PM ET (College Football)

The 2025 Big Ten Championship kicks off Saturday, Dec. 6, at 8:00 PM ET at Lucas Oil Stadium as No. 1 Ohio State (12-0) meets No. 2 Indiana (12-0) in a rare undefeated showdown.

Ohio State opens as a small favorite (-205), though Indiana’s explosive offense keeps the spread tight. Early reads suggest a competitive game with potential value on Indiana (+168) or a cautious Under if defenses control the pace.

Props—especially QB passing yards, rushing totals, and turnover markets—may offer the best angles given the contrasting styles. With playoff seeding and national title implications on the line, this matchup delivers one of the highest-stakes conference title games in years.

What are Fanatics Sportsbook customer service options?

Here are the main customer‑service options for Fanatics Sportsbook / Fanatics — how you can reach support or get help.

Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri Customer Service Options

Live Chat / Help Center — Fanatics offers a chat function on its help pages: you can click the chat icon or “Chat Now” button to speak with a live agent.

— Fanatics offers a chat function on its help pages: you can click the chat icon or “Chat Now” button to speak with a live agent. Phone Support — You can call Fanatics at 855‑438‑0679 .

— You can call Fanatics at . Email — For non‑urgent or documentation‑heavy issues, you can email support at support@betfanatics.com (or the general support email, depending on your need).

— For non‑urgent or documentation‑heavy issues, you can email support at (or the general support email, depending on your need). Mail / Corporate Address — For formal or official correspondence, you can write to their corporate address: Fanatics, Inc., 8100 Nations Way, Jacksonville, FL 32256.

More info on Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri Promo Code

Fanatics Missouri promo code GOALBONUS Fanatics Missouri promo code offer Bet $30 Get $300 FanCash Fanatics Missouri promo code terms and conditions Must be 21+. New customers in MO. Must opt-in and wager $10+ cash on any market with odds of -500 or longer each day to receive $100 in FanCash each day for your first 3 days (issued when qualifying wager settles). Your 3 days begin the day you establish your account. See full Promo Terms and FanCash terms in the Fanatics Sportsbook app.

More Missouri Promo Code Offers

We have $1000s more in bonus bets available with sports betting now live in Missouri