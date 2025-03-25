Fanatics Sportsbook Bonus Code: Get $1000 in No Sweat First Bets

Get our expert’s Fanatics Sportsbook bonus code breakdown, for Tuesday’s sporting events, with NBA and World Cup Qualifiers headlining (03/25).

Today’s NBA spotlight shines on Miami, where six-time all-star Jimmy Butler makes his first appearance in the city with new squad Golden State since forcing the Heat to trade him,

Fanatics Sportsbook is offering its first-time customers a promo code that can be used on any of Today's impressive sporting events.

The Golden State Warriors vs. Miami Heat game has the Warriors trying to take advantage of timing. They face a Heat squad that has gone 1-9 in their last ten games, only snapping that skid Sunday with a win against the lowly Charlotte Hornets.

In soccer, there’s a Nations League semifinal clash between Germany and Portugal, and a huge South American showdown between traditional soccer powers Argentina and Brazil.

The Fanatics Sportsbook promotion has a maximum daily bonus match of $100, meaning a total of $1,000 can be awarded over the 10-day window. This means if you place a qualifying wager of $200, only $100 would count towards your bonus.

What can you use your Fanatics Sportsbook promo on?

Jimmy Butler had a great relationship with Miami fans, at least until the end of his time there. His accomplishments include leading the team to two NBA finals - with one a run from the 8th seed, the first team to do that in an 82-game season.

But contract woes led to dissolving the Miami marriage after several disruptive suspensions, and it will be interesting to hear the public’s view on the deal when Butler hits the floor.

The Heat have struggled since the Feb. 5 Butler trade, snapping a long losing streak just on Sunday. Andrew Wiggins, who was a key acquisition in the trade for Miami, had the second-highest scoring game of his career with 42 points in the streak-stopping win.

For his part, Butler has fitted in well for Golden State, quieting concerns about the need to have the ball. He is averaging 17.6 points, 6.1 rebounds and 6.5 assists.

The game is nationally televised on TNT and MAX.

Miami prides itself on physical defense and zone coverage, while the Warriors are long-range gunners, including NBA career 3-point leader Curry.

The game starts at 7:30 p.m. EDT at Kaseya Center in Miami, with the home team a slight favorite at -115 and giving up a point.

In soccer, a UEFA Nations League semifinal clash between European powerhouses Germany and Portugal is on tap. Germany is locked in after a 5-4 victory over Italy, while Portugal advanced by defeating Denmark 5-3 after extra time.

Germany has historically dominated this matchup, winning 11 out of 19 matches, and comes in a heavy favorite at +170 in the early line. The game will be streamed by ViX, although there may be blackout areas.

Down South America way, defending World Cup champion Argentina aims to take down traditional power Brazil. The game is at 8 p.m. EDT at Mâs Monumental, Buenos Aires, Argentina, with the home team given a slight edge by oddsmakers.

