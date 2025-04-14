Fanatics Sportsbook Bonus Code: Get $1,000 in No Sweat First Bets For Premier League Soccer

Fanatics Sportsbook is back with their sign up offer worth $1,000, ahead of Monday's Premier League soccer.

Monday’s action is focused on soccer, and Fanatics has a fantastic promo code offer for new customers.

In the Premier League, AFC Bournemouth battles Fulham in a match that has both teams looking to better their resumes for future European competitions. In the English Football League, Hull City faces off against Coventry City, both squads hoping for a promotion.

How to Claim Fanatics Sportsbook Bonus

First-time players in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY can get up to $1,000 in No Sweat First Bets bonus from Fanatics Sportsbook.

To claim it, simply follow these steps:

Go to the Fanatics Sportsbook landing page Scan the QR code with your mobile device to download the Fanatics Sportsbook app Verify your details Read and understand the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions Your 10-day window to earn your sports bonus starts immediately after opening your account Each day, make a cash wager of at least $1 at odds of -500 or longer. You’ll need to apply the promotion in your bet slip, and only one qualifying bet per day will count towards the promotion At the end of the 10-day window, qualifying wagers settled for a loss will be credited as sports bonuses.

The Fanatics Sportsbook promotion has a maximum daily bonus match of $100, meaning a total of $1,000 can be awarded over the 10-day window. This means if you place a qualifying wager of $200, only $100 would count towards your bonus.

What can you use your Fanatics Sportsbook Bonuses on Today?

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo offer makes any game more entertaining. With European soccer on the way, the action will keep you on edge with an extra stake in the game.

In Monday’s action, the English League Championship sees Hull City throw down with Coventry City at MKM Stadium in Hull. At stake is a potential promotion to the Premier League with a solid win for the visitors.

Midfielder Matt Crooks is one to watch for Hull. He’s a creative playmaker who can spring his forward line with every touch.

Coventry has a goal-scoring machine in forward Haji Wright, who teams with midfielder Jack Rudoni to keep the attack flowing for the squad.

Things kick off at 2 p.m. EDT in Hull, with the home squad at +165 and the over/under at 2.5 goals.

The Premier League has what should be a slugfest on tap. AFC Bournemouth takes on Fulham, which sits just a point back of its rival in the standings. A win by either squad is viewed as a key toward qualifying for European tournaments next season.

AFC Bournemouth has midfielder Alex Scott as a player to spotlight. He’ll be setting up main scorer Francisco Evanilson on the pitch. Meanwhile, Fulham will look to midfielder Alex Iwobi to unleash the scoring magic of forward Rodrigo Muniz, who has 11 goals.

The match starts at 3 p.m. EDT at Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth, with USA Network televising. Bournemouth is a solid +110 in the early lines, with a 2.5 goals over/under in the early lines.

