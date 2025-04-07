Fanatics Sportsbook Bonus Code: Get $1,000 in No Sweat First Bets For March Madness Championship

Florida and Houston battle it out for history in the March Madness National Championship this evening.

Tonight, a field of contenders that started with 68 teams is down to two, as Florida and Houston meet in the 2025 NCAA Men’s College Basketball final game to determine who will be the national champions. With the Fanatics bonus offer right there with it.

There are also several key European soccer matches on Monday, including the EPL’s Leicester City vs. Newcastle United, and Bologna vs. Napoli in the Italian Serie A.

How to Claim Fanatics Sportsbook Bonus

First-time players in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY can get up to $1,000 in No Sweat First Bets bonus from Fanatics Sportsbook.

To claim it, simply follow these steps:

Go to the Fanatics Sportsbook landing page Scan the QR code with your mobile device to download the Fanatics Sportsbook app Verify your details Read and understand the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions Your 10-day window to earn your sports bonus starts immediately after opening your account Each day, make a cash wager of at least $1 at odds of -500 or longer. You’ll need to apply the promotion in your bet slip, and only one qualifying bet per day will count towards the promotion At the end of the 10-day window, qualifying wagers settled for a loss will be credited as sports bonuses.

The Fanatics Sportsbook promotion has a maximum daily bonus match of $100, meaning a total of $1,000 can be awarded over the 10-day window. This means if you place a qualifying wager of $200, only $100 would count towards your bonus.

What can you use your Fanatics Sportsbook Bonuses on Today?

Unlock limitless sports thrills on Monday using the Fanatics Sportsbook bonus code. With MLS, NBA, March Madness, and top-tier soccer from Europe, there’s action for every sports enthusiast.

College men’s basketball’s championship happens tonight at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

It’s the SEC’s Florida Gators against the Big 12’s Houston Cougars, with the game starting at 8:50 p.m. EDT and televised on CBS. Florida is a -118 moneyline favorite, giving -1.5 points to Houston, with the over/under at 141.5.

The schools have not met since the 1970s, but represent two of the most powerful conferences in men’s college sports. Houston is seeking its first title after its third time in the championship game. Florida has also been in the title game three times, winning back-to-back national championships in 2006 and 2007.

Both teams ran a tough gauntlet to get to this game. The Cougars upset Duke, outscoring the Blue Devils 15-3 in the final minutes on Saturday to win, 70-67. The team was led by veteran guard L.J. Cryer, their leading scorer in the regular season. He finished the Duke game with 26 points.

Earlier on Saturday, Florida leaned on guard Walter Clayton, Jr. to find its path to Monday night. The senior guard scored 34 points, the first player with 30+ points in the Elite Eight and Final Four games since Indiana State legend Larry Bird did it a lifetime ago in 1979.

Soccer action on Monday sees Leicester City battle Newcastle United at King Power Stadium. The game is televised by USA Network at 3 p.m. EDT. New C is a solid favorite at -200 on the moneyline, with an over/under of 2.5 goals.

Eddie Howe’s Newcastle side has had a great season, but can’t rest in this game. A win potentially moves them into the EPL top six, which would boost European tournament chances next season.

The story is different for Leicester, which faces relegation, and has not scored in two consecutive matches. Manager Ruud van Nistelrooy could be coaching his final game if the team does poorly here.

In an Italian Serie A match, Napoli battles Bologna at Renato Dall’Ara at 2:45 p.m. Paramount+ will televise the match, with Napoli a slight favorite at +115 with a +2.5 on goals.

Napoli currently sits in second place in the league, sitting behind Inter Milan by four points with a game in hand. Bologna is on a five-match winning streak, hoping to sustain its momentum so to qualify for the UEFA Champions League next season.

