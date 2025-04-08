Fanatics Sportsbook Bonus Code: Get $1,000 in No Sweat First Bets For NBA

Champions League action joins the NBA tonight, as sports fans have a day packed with brilliant events.

It’s a soccer showdown today, as the UEFA Champions League quarter final first-leg matches feature Arsenal vs. Real Madrid and Bayern Munich vs. Inter Milan, and Fanatics are offering a great sign up offer.

Also on tap is NBA action with the Los Angeles Lakers, Oklahoma City Thunder, Boston Celtics and New York Knicks. Those games will go a long way toward positioning and confidence in the upcoming league playoffs.

How to Claim Fanatics Sportsbook Bonus

First-time players in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY can get up to $1,000 in No Sweat First Bets bonus from Fanatics Sportsbook.

To claim it, simply follow these steps:

Go to the Fanatics Sportsbook landing page Scan the QR code with your mobile device to download the Fanatics Sportsbook app Verify your details Read and understand the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions Your 10-day window to earn your sports bonus starts immediately after opening your account Each day, make a cash wager of at least $1 at odds of -500 or longer. You’ll need to apply the promotion in your bet slip, and only one qualifying bet per day will count towards the promotion At the end of the 10-day window, qualifying wagers settled for a loss will be credited as sports bonuses.

The Fanatics Sportsbook promotion has a maximum daily bonus match of $100, meaning a total of $1,000 can be awarded over the 10-day window. This means if you place a qualifying wager of $200, only $100 would count towards your bonus.

What can you use your Fanatics Sportsbook Bonuses on Today?

The action is always more fun when using the Fanatics Sportsbook bonus code. With MLS, NBA, March Madness, and top-tier soccer from Europe, there’s a match for every sports enthusiast.

Soccer titan Arsenal faces off against world-renowned Real Madrid at the Emirates Stadium in London at 3 p.m. EDT. The match is streaming on Paramount+, with Real Madrid a slight favorite over an Arsenal squad that has several injured players. Early lines have a Real Madrid win at 21/10, with a draw at 17/10.

Arsenal has the home pitch advantage, and is bolstered by the return from injury of winger Bukayo Saka, one of the world’s best players. Real Madrid may be missing injured goalkeepers Thibaut Courtois and Andriy Lunin for this match, which will add pressure on their defense. But they also have a superstar in Kylian Mbappé at forward.

The squad that advances will face either Paris Saint-Germain or Aston Villa in the semi-finals, bringing them one step closer to the final in Munich.

In another UEFA match, Bayern Munich vs. Inter Milan will see the Germans contend with injuries to such key players as Alphonso Davies, Manuel Neuer, and Jamal Musiala. Bayern leads the Bundesliga by six points over Bayer Leverkusen and hopes to hold the fort until they return. Inter Milan sits atop always tough the Serie A, four points ahead of Napoli

Bayern Munich is a -106 moneyline favorite in the odds, with a draw at +260 and the over/under at 2.5 goals. The game is televised on Paramount+ starting at 3 p.m. EDT from Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

In the NBA, the Los Angeles Lakers battle the Oklahoma City Thunder, the No. 1 seed in the conference. The game is one the Lakers need to solidify their hold on the No. 2 seed and send a message that they are peaking at the right time of year.

The Boston Celtics vs. the New York Knicks is more of a psychological war. The Knicks have struggled against top teams, and will be hoping to find a formula that can lead to playoffs success. Guard Jalen Brunson’s return from an ankle injury should go a long way toward boosting New York’s chances.

More on Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code