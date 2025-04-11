Fanatics Sportsbook Bonus Code: Get $1,000 in No Sweat First Bets for NBA & EPL

The Fanatics Sportsbook sign up offer gives new customer a great set of sports bonuses, with NBA and Premier League on the way.

The Premier League takes the stage this weekend along with some NBA action that will determine the playoff picture.

You can bet on any of the actions with a special offer from Fanatics:

Crystal Palace vs. Manchester City and Arsenal vs. Brentford are the picks of Saturday's Premier League games. Newcastle United face Manchester United in the tie of the round on Sunday, as Newcastle chase a coveted spot in the Champions League.

In the NBA, Friday’s lineup has the Houston Rockets travel to LA to meet the Lakers in a battle for playoff positioning. On Sunday, the Detroit Pistons challenge the Milwaukee Bucks at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, in an another contest with playoff implications.

How to Claim Fanatics Sportsbook Bonus

New customers to Fanatics in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY can get up to $1,000 in No Sweat First Bets bonuses.

Simply follow these steps to get started:

Go to Fanatics Sportsbook Scan the QR code with your mobile device to download the Fanatics Sportsbook app Add and verify your details Read and accept the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions Your 10-day window to earn your sports bonus starts immediately after opening your account Each day, make a cash wager of at least $1 at odds of -500 or longer. You’ll need to apply the promotion in your bet slip, and only one qualifying bet per day will count towards the promotion At the end of the 10-day window, qualifying wagers settled for a loss will be credited as sports bonuses.

The Fanatics Sportsbook promotion has a maximum daily bonus match of $100, meaning a total of $1,000 can be awarded over the 10-day window. This means if you place a qualifying wager of $200, only $100 would count towards your bonus.

What can you use your Fanatics Sportsbook Bonuses on this weekend?

You can use the Fanatics Sportsbook bonus code on any sport this weekend.

In EPL action on Saturday, Crystal Palace meets Manchester City with Manchester’s UEFA Champions League qualification in the balance. The Premier League is allocated five Champions League spots, and Manchester City is hanging in sixth.

They’re hoping for a solid victory to vault them into the top four. It hasn’t been the best of times for Crystal Palace, but the squad wants their season to end with momentum that could lead to future European competitions.

Crystal Palace and Manchester City had a 2-2 draw on their slate from an earlier meeting, an indication that this match will also be tight. The Manchester City vs. Crystal Palace match takes place on Saturday at 7:30 a.m. EDT, with television by USA Net. The early line has Manchester as a solid -190 favorite on the moneyline, with a 3.5 goals over/under.

In other EPL action on Saturday, Arsenal will roll on with an eye on closing on leaders Liverpool, while Brentford are looking toward making a mark that will enhance their status for next season’s European competitions. The match takes place at 12:30 p.m. EDT and is live on USA Network. Arsenal are a comfortable -160 favorite on the moneyline, with a 2.5 over/under on goals.

On Sunday, Newcastle are fancied against Manchester United. Bruno Fernandes and co. will be looking to spring an upset as they look to end the season on a high. Their match is televised on USA Net at 11:30 a.m. EDT, with Newcastle a solid -150 favorite on the moneyline. The over/under on goals is 2.5.

In Friday's standout NBA action, the Houston Rockets will take aim against the Los Angeles Lakers in a showdown of Western Conference powers. The game is televised at 10:30 p.m. EDT and NBA TV will carry the action.

The Lakers are coming off an emotional victory against the Dallas Mavericks in Luka Dončić’s first game back at his former home since his surprise February trade, and may find it tough to get the adrenalin pumping once again.

That’s not the case for the upstart Detroit Pistons, who will be ready to let it fly in their Sunday game against the Milwaukee Bucks. At stake is a potential drop-down into a play-in game, something both squads hope to avoid.

Milwaukee is led by superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, while the Pistons have guard Cade Cunningham behind the Motor City renaissance. ESPN will televise the game at 1 p.m. EDT. No odds yet, but Milwaukee is at home and desperate to avoid the play-in.

