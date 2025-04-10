Fanatics Sportsbook Bonus Code: Get $1,000 in No Sweat First Bets For NBA & Europa League Soccer

The Fanatics Sportsbook sign up offer gives new customer a great set of sports bonuses, with NBA and European soccer on the way.

The Europa League quarter final first-leg matches are back on Thursday with two key contests, and two NBA games are also spotlighted. To make the action even more exciting, a great Fanatics Sportsbooks sign-up offer is available to all new players.

Quarter final matches on Thursday will see Lyon vs. take on Manchester United and Tottenham hosting Eintracht Frankfurt. Both games kicking off at 3pm EDT, aired on Paramount+ and TNT Sports.

How to Claim Fanatics Sportsbook Bonus

First-time players in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY can get up to $1,000 in No Sweat First Bets bonus from Fanatics Sportsbook.

To claim it, simply follow these steps:

Go to the Fanatics Sportsbook landing page Scan the QR code with your mobile device to download the Fanatics Sportsbook app Verify your details Read and understand the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions Your 10-day window to earn your sports bonus starts immediately after opening your account Each day, make a cash wager of at least $1 at odds of -500 or longer. You’ll need to apply the promotion in your bet slip, and only one qualifying bet per day will count towards the promotion At the end of the 10-day window, qualifying wagers settled for a loss will be credited as sports bonuses.

The Fanatics Sportsbook promotion has a maximum daily bonus match of $100, meaning a total of $1,000 can be awarded over the 10-day window. This means if you place a qualifying wager of $200, only $100 would count towards your bonus.

What can you use your Fanatics Sportsbook Bonuses on Today?

The Fanatics Sportsbook bonus code is just the incentive to make any game magic. From European soccer to the NBA, there’s a game going on every day.

The soccer showdown between Tottenham Hotspur and Eintracht Frankfurt will have implications beyond this one match. Tottenham, currently 14th in the Premier League, will try to enhance its resume for European competition next season. Meanwhile, Eintracht Frankfurt, third in the Bundesliga, wants to continue its strong European campaign.

For Tottenham, watch out for midfielder James Maddison, who had nine Premier League goals this season. Eintracht will boast Mario Götze, an attacking midfielder whose steady veteran presence anchors his side. The early line on the game has Tottenham a solid -130 on the moneyline, with a 2.5 over/under on goals.

In the other quarter final, Manchester United’s spotlight falls on goalkeeper André Onana, who has been in a public exchange with former United player and current Lyon midfielder Nemanja Matic comparing the squads.

Rayan Cherki is a young forward for Lyon whose passing skills and drive make him a player to watch. Lyon is a slight favorite on the moneyline heading into the match, with the over/under on goals at 2.5.

NBA games have two Eastern Conference powerhouses facing off. The Cleveland Cavaliers will battle the Indiana Pacers in a game televised by TNT, truTV and Max at 7 p.m. EDT. No odds posted yet, but the Cavs are seeded No. 1 in the conference, so Indiana’s home court advantage may only be a slight edge.

The New York Knicks will face a potential playoff rival in the Detroit Pistons. No odds yet, but Detroit will be firing on all cylinders in hopes of avoiding the play-in games for the playoffs. Right now, they’re on the bubble.

