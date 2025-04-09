Fanatics Sportsbook Bonus Code: Get $1,000 in No Sweat First Bets For NBA & Champions League Soccer

Fanatics Sportsbook is here with their bonus code offer, ahead of today's Champions League quarter-finals and NBA action.

The UEFA Champions League quarter final first-leg matches continue on Wednesday with two contests, and NBA drama is spotlighted in two games of interest and Fanatics Sportsbooks sign up offer is available to all new players ahead of these.

In the UEFA, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) goes against Aston Villa in one match, with FC Barcelona taking on Borussia Dortmund in another battle.

The NBA spotlight falls on the Los Angeles Lakers against the Dallas Mavericks, while the Denver Nuggets collide with the Sacramento Kings.

How to Claim Fanatics Sportsbook Bonus

First-time players in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY can get up to $1,000 in No Sweat First Bets bonus from Fanatics Sportsbook.

To claim it, simply follow these steps:

Go to the Fanatics Sportsbook landing page Scan the QR code with your mobile device to download the Fanatics Sportsbook app Verify your details Read and understand the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions Your 10-day window to earn your sports bonus starts immediately after opening your account

Each day, make a cash wager of at least $1 at odds of -500 or longer. You’ll need to apply the promotion in your bet slip, and only one qualifying bet per day will count towards the promotion

At the end of the 10-day window, qualifying wagers settled for a loss will be credited as sports bonuses.

The Fanatics Sportsbook promotion has a maximum daily bonus match of $100, meaning a total of $1,000 can be awarded over the 10-day window. This means if you place a qualifying wager of $200, only $100 would count towards your bonus.

What can you use your Fanatics Sportsbook Bonuses on Today?

The Fanatics Sportsbook bonus code makes any match more fun. From European soccer to the NBA, there’s a game going on for every fan.

Across the Atlantic, the Champions League quarterfinals will see Paris Saint-Germain face off against Aston Villa. Leading PSG’s charge is Ousmane Dembélé, who has scored 21 goals in Ligue 1 and seven in European competitions. He will be supported by Khvicha Kvaratskhella, the team's top playmaker, alongside Presnel Kimpembe, the linchpin of their defense.

Aston Villa is spearheaded by Ollie Watkins, the primary attacking force for the team. He is counting on the crucial playmaking abilities of Morgan Rogers for support.

The game begins at 3 p.m. EDT at Parc des Princes in Paris. PSG is favored on the moneyline at -260, with an over/under of 3.5 goals. The match will be streamed on Paramount+.

In the other quarterfinal matchup, FC Barcelona will rely on the experienced striker Robert Lewandowski to progress further. Having netted nine goals in the Champions League, Lewandowski will look to teenage winger Lamine Yamal and central midfielder Pedri for assistance, with Pedri’s passing being vital to Barcelona's strategy.

Borussia Dortmund will respond with the scoring talents of Serhou Guirassy, who has scored 10 goals in the Champions League this season. He will receive support from Karim Adeyemi and the dynamic winger Jamie Bynoe-Gittens.

The match kicks off at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys in Barcelona, where the home team is heavily favored at -280, with an over/under of 3.5 goals. The game starts at 3 p.m. EDT and will be broadcast on CBS and streamed on Paramount+.

Switching gears to the NBA, the Los Angeles Lakers visit the Dallas Mavericks in a late-season contest for playoff positioning. Luka Dončić of the Lakers returns to face his former team after a stunning trade in February. The Lakers, slight favorites at -5.5, will face the Mavericks, who are grappling with injuries, but the Lakers are also playing back-to-back games, posing a physical challenge.

In another intriguing matchup, the Denver Nuggets will meet the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday. Fans will be keen to see how the Nuggets respond to the unexpected firing of coach Mike Malone, released with only three games remaining in the season.

Malone led the Nuggets to an NBA championship in 2023, and Denver GM Calvin Booth is also departing, as he has been informed his contract will not be renewed. How Denver adapts to these significant changes will be the game's key storyline. The matchup, as yet unset with a betting line, starts at 10 p.m. EDT in Sacramento, California, and will be televised on ESPN.

