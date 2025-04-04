Fanatics Sportsbook Bonus Code: Get $1,000 in No Sweat First Bets For March Madness

March Madness is back with the final four, NBA action and even the USWNT join over the weekend.

March Madness returns with the final four, as Florida, Auburn, Duke and Houston battle it out for college basketball's most prestigious crown. Fanatics Sportsbook are right there for all of it as well, giving new players a brilliant sign up offer.

Florida and Auburn will meet at 6pm EDT on Saturday, while Duke and Houston tip off following this at 8:49 EDT. Elsewhere soccer action takes hold with Premier League, Bundesliga and even the USWNT are in action against Brazil this Saturday evening.

How to Claim Fanatics Sportsbook Bonus

First-time players in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY can get up to $1,000 in No Sweat First Bets bonus from Fanatics Sportsbook.

To claim it, simply follow these steps:

Go to the Fanatics Sportsbook landing page Scan the QR code with your mobile device to download the Fanatics Sportsbook app Verify your details Read and understand the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions Your 10-day window to earn your sports bonus starts immediately after opening your account Each day, make a cash wager of at least $1 at odds of -500 or longer. You’ll need to apply the promotion in your bet slip, and only one qualifying bet per day will count towards the promotion At the end of the 10-day window, qualifying wagers settled for a loss will be credited as sports bonuses.

The Fanatics Sportsbook promotion has a maximum daily bonus match of $100, meaning a total of $1,000 can be awarded over the 10-day window. This means if you place a qualifying wager of $200, only $100 would count towards your bonus.

What can you use your Fanatics Sportsbook Bonuses on Today?

Unlock limitless sports thrills this weekend using the Fanatics Sportsbook bonus code. With MLS, NBA, March Madness, and top-tier soccer from Europe, there’s action for every sports enthusiast.

March Madness has come down to this - four teams will enter the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on Saturday for the NCAA Final Four. Two teams will leave with a championship still possible.

The four No. 1 seeds in the NCAA regionals all made it through to the Final Four, a March Madness rarity. And while there’s no Cinderella team to root for, the teams represent the best of college basketball, with more than a few future pros scattered in their lineups.

The Final Four matches begin at 6:00 EDT with Florida and Auburn, both from the SEC.

Auburn has 6 '10”SEC Player of the Year Johni Broome at forward. Broome has been battling a shoulder injury, but even at less than full strength, he’s still a force in the paint. Hoping to help him is guard Tahaad Pettiford, the team’s playmaker and a defensive stopper.

For the Florida Gators, likely future pro Walter Clayton Jr. is the man to watch. He averaged 18.1 ppg this season to go along with 4.1 assists and 3.6 rebounds. Forward Alex Condon will bring his 10.8 ppg and 7.8 rebounds to the fray, but he tweaked an ankle in the Sweet 16. How much that bothers his play will be a key factor in this game.

Florida is a -150 favorite on the early moneyline, giving +2.5 points, with a 159.5 over/under.

The Duke Blue Devils battle the Houston Cougars in the nightcap, starting at 8:49 p.m. EDT. All eyes will be on forward Cooper Flagg, one of the top players in the college game. Support comes from 7’2” Khaman Maluach at center, a key defensive presence in the game.

For Big 12 champions Houston, senior guard LJ Cryer is a long-range marksman who averaged 15 ppg during the regular season. He’s backed by guard Milos Uzan, who added 11.6 ppg during the regular season.

Duke is a big favorite on the early moneyline at -235, giving +4.5 points to Houston, with an over/under of 136.5.

Soccer action on Friday has Bayern Munich vs. FC Augsburg at WWK Arena in Augsburg, Germany starting at 2:30 p.m. EDT. Bayern Munich leads the Bundesliga, but several injuries have slowed their stride. A red-hot FC Augsburg, who are on an 11-game unbeaten run, lies in wait.

Bayern Munich is led by forward Harry Kane, who has four goals in his last five matches. Help comes from winger Leroy Sané, who had three goals in recent games, and midfielder Joshua Kimmich, a strong defender.

Countering for FC Augsburg is midfielder Alexis Claude-Maurice, sporting nine goals on the season,and Samuel Essende, a forward who has six goals and two assists.

Oddsmakers have Bayern Munich as a solid -230 favorite on the moneyline, with a draw at +340 and the goals over 2.5 at -150. ESPN+ will televise and stream the game in the U.S.

In Los Angeles, the U.S. Women vs. Brazil on Saturday meet in a friendly dubbed the “Olympic gold medal rematch” at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

For the U.S., forward Trinity Rodman is back from the injured list. She was a key player on the U.S. Women’s team in the Olympics, contributing three goals and an assist. She will be supported by veteran forward Catarina Macarlo and team captain Lindsey Heaps.

Brazil will bring it on with forward Kerolin and midfielder Duda Samaio, both keys to the always complex Brazil attack. No odds have been posted yet, but the U.S. holds a dominant lifetime edge, holding a 33-3-5 advantage and winning the gold most recently in the Olympic final.

In the EPL, Arsenal vs. Everton Saturday at Goodison Park sees Arsenal trying to solidify its hold on the top four. Attempting to thwart them is red-hot Everton.

Arsenal is in second place with 61 points, 12 points fewer than leader Liverpool. But a victory will go a long way toward ensuring they make it to next season’s UEFA Champions League matches.

Everton is in no danger of relegation, and will be looking for an upset victory over a top team to build momentum. The game starts at 7:30 a.m. EDT on Saturday, with streaming on the Discovery+ app in the U.S. Arsenal is a solid -135 favorite on the moneyline, -0.5 on the spread, with over 2.5 goals at +127.

More on Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code