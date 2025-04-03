Fanatics Sportsbook Bonus Code: Get $1,000 in No Sweat First Bets

Get our expert’s Fanatics Sportsbook bonus code breakdown, for Thursday’s sporting events, with NBA and College Basketball headlining (04/03).

The last of the quarterfinal matchups in FOX’s inaugural College Basketball Crown tournament continues Thursday in Las Vegas. Winners move to the semi-finals on Saturday.

Fanatics Sportsbook bonus offer is right there as well, for all this fantastic sporting action and much more.

The FOX Crown tournament sees pre-tourney favorite Cincinnati against fellow Big 12 challenger UCF. That game starts at 7 p.m. EDT on FS1. The second game brings a coastal war between the USC Trojans of Los Angeles against Big East power Villanova of Philadelphia, with the game set for 9:30 p.m. EDT, also on FS1.

Soccer action on Thursday is highlighted by Chelsea vs. Tottenham Hotspur in a London Derby showdown at Stamford Bridge. That match kicks off at 3 p.m. EDT and will be carried by Sky Sports.

How to Claim Fanatics Sportsbook Bonus

First-time players in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY can get up to $1,000 in No Sweat First Bets bonus from Fanatics Sportsbook.

To claim it, simply follow these steps:

Go to the Fanatics Sportsbook landing page Scan the QR code with your mobile device to download the Fanatics Sportsbook app Verify your details Read and understand the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions Your 10-day window to earn your sports bonus starts immediately after opening your account Each day, make a cash wager of at least $1 at odds of -500 or longer. You’ll need to apply the promotion in your bet slip, and only one qualifying bet per day will count towards the promotion At the end of the 10-day window, qualifying wagers settled for a loss will be credited as sports bonuses.

The Fanatics Sportsbook promotion has a maximum daily bonus match of $100, meaning a total of $1,000 can be awarded over the 10-day window. This means if you place a qualifying wager of $200, only $100 would count towards your bonus.

What can you use your Fanatics Sportsbook Bonuses on Today?

They were neck-and-neck in the Big 12 during the regular season, but now the Cincinnati Bearcats and UCF Knights will finally settle who had the better season. The two teams finished within a game of each other in overall record in the Big 12, one of the dominant college basketball conferences.

The Bearcats will count on guard Jizzle James to lead them to victory. A playmaker of the first order, he averaged 12.8 ppg to go with 3.6 assists. Standing with him is backcourt mate Simas Lukosius, who chips in 10.3 ppg.

The UCF Knights of UCF will lean on guard/forward Keyshawn Hall, their defensive mainstay. He and senior guard Darius Johnson are a one-two punch that could spring an upset if they get hot at the right time. The team is known for its ability to score, finishing in the NCAA Top 55 in ppg at 79.3.

Early line odds on the game have CIncinnati as a -260 favorite, giving +8.5 on points and 152.5 on the over/under.

The Big East sends the Villanova Wildcats into the quarterfinals with interim coach Mike Nardi, who will be replaced by incoming Kevin Willard next season. Nardi hopes he can put a bow on this season for his team and leave on a high note.

The Cats will count on senior forward Eric Dixon, one of the nation’s top scorers at 23.0 ppg. He’s backed by senior guard Wooga Poplar, who puts up 6.9 rebounds per game and is a contender for college basketball’s greatest player name.

USC junior guard Desmond Claude is the Trojans leading scorer at 16 ppg, the baskets supplemented with 4.3 assists each game. He’ll light a candle with senior forward Saint Thomas, who will send up a novena to at least match his average of 5.7 rebounds per game.

Oddsmakers have Villanova as a slight 5.5 point favorite against USC, sitting at -215 on the moneyline spread with the over/under at 151.

Across the pond, Thursday in the Premier League sees Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur go to war in a London Derby.

Chelsea is finally getting healthy, and expects a big boost with the return of forward Cole Palmer. Also healed and ready for duty is winger Noni Madueke, who is gradually strengthening after a hamstring injury to goose the Chelsea flanks. Also back is striker Nicolas Jackson, who also had a hamstring injury but is expected to return for this match.

Tottenham Hotspur will have its hands full, but hope defender Cristian Romero can contain the Chelsea attack. That would help midfielder James Maddison and forward Heung-Min Son, the latter a captain and a strong finisher, focus on attacking.

Chelsea needs to move up in the rankings and needs a victory against Tottenham to boost their chances of qualifying for European competitions. On the other side, Tottenham Hotspur hopes a solid game against Chelsea will be a confidence booster for the remainder of the season.

Kickoff in the match is 3 p.m. EDT. Chelsea is a favorite at -155 on the early moneyline, with a draw at +360 and 2.3 on the over/under. Sky Sports app will stream the game.

