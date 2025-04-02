Fanatics Sportsbook Bonus Code: Get $1,000 in No Sweat First Bets

Our expert breaks down Fanatics Sportsbook’s Bonus Code, ahead of Tuesday's sporting action, featuring NCAA Basketball and Premier League (04/02).

The college basketball world turns its eyes once again toward Las Vegas on Wednesday, as the FOX Sports College Basketball Crown continues with its quarterfinals. The inaugural tournament fills the long gap toward this coming weekend’s NCAA Final Four at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas:

Fanatics Sportsbook bonus offer is right there with players as well, for all this fantastic sporting action and much more.

The Wednesday action sees the Butler Bulldogs hoping to upset the Boise State Broncos in one contest, while the Big Ten’s Nebraska Cornhuskers battle the Big East’s Georgetown Hoyas in the second game. Both games are on FS1, starting at 7 p.m. EDT. The winners advance to the semifinals on Saturday, April 5, with the championship slated for Sunday, April 6.

In EPL soccer action, Wednesday spotlights the Merseyside Derby between Liverpool and Everton at Anfield. The kickoff for that match is at 3 p.m. EDT and will stream on Peacock.

How to Claim Fanatics Sportsbook Bonus

First-time players in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY can get up to $1,000 in No Sweat First Bets bonus from Fanatics Sportsbook.

To claim it, simply follow these steps:

Go to the Fanatics Sportsbook landing page Scan the QR code with your mobile device to download the Fanatics Sportsbook app Verify your details Read and understand the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions Your 10-day window to earn your sports bonus starts immediately after opening your account Each day, make a cash wager of at least $1 at odds of -500 or longer. You’ll need to apply the promotion in your bet slip, and only one qualifying bet per day will count towards the promotion At the end of the 10-day window, qualifying wagers settled for a loss will be credited as sports bonuses.

The Fanatics Sportsbook promotion has a maximum daily bonus match of $100, meaning a total of $1,000 can be awarded over the 10-day window. This means if you place a qualifying wager of $200, only $100 would count towards your bonus.

What can you use your Fanatics Sportsbook Bonuses on Today?

Butler is hoping for a less stressful game than their Monday nail-biter. They arrived in the FOX Crown quarterfinals today by edging out the Utah Utes, 86-84, on a last-second layup by senior forward Pierre Brooks, who had 22 points overall.

The Bulldogs hope he can sustain that magic in Wednesday’s action and possibly be joined by senior forward Jahmyl Telfort, who led the team in the regular season with an average of 16.2 ppg and 4.8 rebounds. On the defensive side of the game, senior center Andre Screen hopes to chip in a strong paint presence while adding to the scoring with his averages of 8.2 ppg and 6.1 rebounds.

Boise State had an easier time of things to get to the quarterfinals, destroying the George Washington Revolutionaries 89-59 on Monday, March 31.

The Bulldogs rely on Tyson Degenhart, one of the Mountain West Conference’s top players. He’ll be joined on the attack by junior point guard Alvaro Cardenas and senior forward O’Mar Stanley.

Boise St. is heavily favored in the early lines, with pundits citing its much stronger conference that sent three teams to the NCAA. Boise St. fell short in its conference championship game, but beat two NCAA teams during its tournament. Early odds have it -260 on the moneyline, giving +6.5 to Butler. The over/under is currently projected at 154.5.

Nebraska vs. Georgetown is a battle between the Big Ten and Big East. The Cornhuskers will look to guard Brice Williams, who led the team with 30 points in its first-round triumph over Arizona State.

The team will also look to Juwan Gary, a forward who threw down 18 points in the Arizona game. And watch for guard Connor Essegian, who sparked his team with eight consecutive points in a crucial spot against Arizona State.

Georgetown counters with Micah Peavy, a guard/forward grad student who can get hot at any time. He’s backed by guard Jayden Epps, the team’s leading scorer, and forward Drew Fielder, a strong rebounder who won’t back down in the paint.

The early odds favors Nebraska by -320 on the moneyline, giving +7.5 on the spread with an over/under of 152.5.

Soccer action Wednesday sees the Merseyside Derby between Liverpool and Everton at Anfield as the EPL highlight.

Liverpool tops the league with a record of 21 wins, 7 draws, and 1 loss. They are led by star forward Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian captain has 27 goals and 17 assists. Everton is way back in 15th, but hopes to spring an upset behind forward Beto, who has netted 6 goals this season.

Liverpool hosts the season’s final Merseyside derby. Everton had clinched a late equalizer in their previous encounter, and with David Moyes leading the charge, they aspire to leave a lasting imprint on Anfield.

The early line has Liverpool a big moneyline favorite at -275, with a draw at +400 and the over/under on goals at 2.5.

