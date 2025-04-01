Fanatics Sportsbook Bonus Code: Get $1,000 in No Sweat First Bets

The College Basketball crown is joined by soccer from Europe and South America today and Fanatics Sportsbook have a great bonus offer for new players.

It’s not the Final Four, but it is college basketball, and the FOX Sports College Basketball Crown provides some intriguing matchups this week to bridge the long gap toward this coming weekend’s Final Four at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas:

The inaugural FOX Crown tournament runs through Sunday, March 6, when the championship game will be held. Teams from the Big 12, Big East, and more will go to war to cap their seasons, all hoping to end on a high note on national television.

There’s also soccer action in Mexico and the return of the EPL teams from a two-week hiatus to stoke some excitement.

What can you use your Fanatics Sportsbook Bonuses on Today?

While the teams in the FOX Crown tournament may not sport impressive records, consider that they play in the toughest conferences in the U.S. The tournament features teams from the Big Ten, Big 12, Big East and several at-large participants. The tournament is hosted at the MGM Grand Garden Arena and T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Cincinnati (+430) entered as the favorite in the tourney. The Bearcats play in the tough Big 12 conference and struggled a bit this year, ending the season with an 17-14 record (7-13 in conference). But considering that seven teams in the league won more than 20 games, you have to tip your hat at the Bearcats staying above .500.

Guard Jizzle James (an all-tournament name, if nothing else) is the leading scorer for Cincinnati at 12.8 ppg to go along with 3.6 assists and 3.1 rebounds. His running mate is guard Dan Skillings Jr., who chipped in 9.3 ppg and 3.8 rebounds. The dirty work is left to forward Dillon Mitchell, who contributed 9.5 points and 6.7 rebounds this season.

DePaul has guard C.J. Gunn, who led the team with 12.8 ppg to go with 4.0 rebounds and 1.3 steals. His backcourt companion is Isaiah Rivera, who put up 10.7 ppg and 4.1 rebounds. Rounding out the Depaul attack is guard Layden Blocker, who adds 9.8 ppg and 3.1 assists. The overall team finished 14-19 in a revived Big East this year.

The Cincinnati Bearcats are a slight favorite on the moneyline at -112, giving a hefty +9.5 on the spread to DePaul. The over/under is 140.5 and the game starts at 3 p.m. EDT. Worth noting: Cincinnati is 17-6 in games when it was listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 73.9%).

In the other FOX Crown game of note, the USC Trojans fight the Tulane Green Wave in the first meeting between the schools since 1938.

Four players averaged double figures in scoring for the Trojans this year, led by Desmond Claude and Wesley Yates II. Claude, an Xavier transfer, tallied 16.3 ppg and 4.3 assists. He’ll look for forward Saint Thomas and center Josh Cohen to shut down the paint for the Trojans.

A big roadblock for the Trojans is Tulane’s Kaleb Banks, a muscular forward who averages 16.1 ppg and 7.3 rebounds. He is backed by 7-foot center Stefan Cicic, a freshman who dominates in the paint.

USC is -112 on the moneyline, giving +8.5 points in the spread. The over/under is 155.5 for the game, which has an 11 p.m. EDT start.

Soccer fans are looking forward to the first legs of the CONCACAF Champions Cup Quarter Finals on Tuesday. The big match will feature Club América vs. Cruz Azul at Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes in Mexico City. The game starts at 8:15 EDT.

These are two of Mexico’s most heralded clubs. Oddsmakers have Club América as the favorite in the early line, although Cruz Azul is riding a three-game hot streak.

After a two-week break, the EPL squads are back in action on Tuesday. Manchester United challenges Nottingham Forest in one of the matches, with Nottingham a slight favorite based on its strong play this season. Players returning from international may need a minute to get in gear, making this one to watch as a possible upset. Early odds have Nottingham as +135 on the moneyline in what’s expected to be a tight contest.

