Fanatics Sportsbook Bonus Code: Get $1000 in No Sweat First Bets

College basketball fans have a special treat this week to bridge the long wait for the NCAA Men’s Basketball Final Four to begin next weekend at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas: The inaugural FOX Sports College Basketball Crown Tournament in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The FOX Crown tournament runs Monday, March 31 through Sunday, March 6, when the championship game will be held. Among its top teams vying to be the first winner of the Crown are the Cincinnati Bearcats, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Boise State Broncos, USC Trojans, and the Villanova Wildcats.

What can you use your Fanatics Sportsbook Bonuses on Today?

Although it's not quite the same as its bigfoot cousin, The FOX College Basketball Crown offers some good basketball for fans and alums of the schools involved. The Crown is a single-elimination postseason tournament featuring teams from the Big Ten, Big 12, Big East and several at-large participants. The tournament will be hosted at the MGM Grand Garden Arena and T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, and all games will be broadcast on FOX and FS1.

The top teams in the field include Cincinnati (+430) Nebraska (+470) and Boise State (+480), who enter the Crown tournament as favorites, with a deep dropoff after the top three.

Other teams to watch include USC and playmaker Desmond Claude; Villanova (which just hired a new coach for next season in Maryland’s Kevin Willard) and features top scorer Eric Dixon; and Georgetown, which boasts guard Micah Peavy, who leads his team in scoring at 17.2 ppg.

The Nebraska Cornhuskers vs. the Arizona State Sun Devils is the highlight game on Monday, starting at 8:30 p.m. EDT on FS1.

Nebraska leads with 6’7” guard Brice Williams, who averaged 20 ppg during the season and can get hot at any moment. He’s assisted by forward Juwan Gary, whose 14.4 ppg average during the regular season included close to 5 rebounds per outing.

Arizona State will try to stop them with freshman forward Jayden Quaintance. He is a force in the middle for the Sun Devils, averaging 7.9 rebounds, 2.6 blocks, and 1.1 steals per game. He also chips in with 9.4 points per game.

Nebraska is the moneyline favorite at -235, giving 5.5 on the spread, with the over/under set at 154.5.

The other FOX Crown tournament game of note on Monday is Boise State at George Washington, starting at 5:30 p.m. EDT and televised on FS1.

The Boise State Broncos will fire away with senior forward Tyson Degenhart, who goes for 17.9 ppg and 6.1 rebounds per game and is a strong paint presence for Boise. Backing him is point guard Alvaro Cardenas, who contributes 11.7 points and a hefty 7.0 assists per game.

George Washington’s Revolutionaries will challenge with forward Rafael Castro, who led the team by averaging 14.1 points and 9.1 rebounds per game. Also watch for guard Gerald Drumgoole Jr., who was on fire in the Atlantic 10 Conference opening game, scoring 27 points in the second half, including seven three-pointers.

Boise State is the favorite at -375 on the moneyline, giving +8.5 on the spread, with the over/under set at 141.5.

