Fanatics Sportsbook Bonus Code: Get $1000 in No Sweat First Bets

March Madness, NBA, FA Cup and much, much more is in store for sports fans this weekend, and Fanatics Sportsbook promo offer is right there with you.

This is Christmas weekend for college basketball fans. By Sunday, the March Madness field that started with 68 teams will have been winnowed from the Sweet 16 to the Elite Eight down to the Final Four, which takes place next weekend at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas,

Friday’s NCAA action sees two of the top seeds in action. The South’s No. 1, the Houston Cougars, challenge No. 4 Purdue at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. Meanwhile, No. 1 Auburn battles the Big Ten’s Michigan in Midwest region action at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Ga.

If that’s not enough, over in the UK, the FA Cup soccer tournament's quarter-finals get underway, with Manchester City and Crystal Palace in action.

How to Claim Fanatics Sportsbook Bonus

First-time players in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY can get up to $1,000 in No Sweat First Bets bonus from Fanatics Sportsbook.

To claim it, simply follow these steps:

Go to the Fanatics Sportsbook landing page Scan the QR code with your mobile device to download the Fanatics Sportsbook app Verify your details Read and understand the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions Your 10-day window to earn your bonus bets starts immediately after opening your account Each day, make a cash wager of at least $1 at odds of -500 or longer. You’ll need to apply the promotion in your bet slip, and only one qualifying bet per day will count towards the promotion At the end of the 10-day window, qualifying wagers settled for a loss will be credited as bonus bets.

The Fanatics Sportsbook promotion has a maximum daily bonus match of $100, meaning a total of $1,000 can be awarded over the 10-day window. This means if you place a qualifying wager of $200, only $100 would count towards your bonus.

What can you use your Fanatics Sportsbook Bonuses on Today?

Friday’s NCAA action starts with the South’s No. 1, the Houston Cougars, who will face No. 4 Purdue at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. Meanwhile, No. 1 Auburn engages the Big Ten’s Michigan in Midwest region action at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

Houston is led by guard L.J. Cryer, an All-American this year. He’s backed by Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year Joseph “JoJo Tugler, a shot-blocking forward and candidate for the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year award.

The Boilermakers of Purdue Trey Kaufma will try to stay even in the paint with Trey Kaufman-Renn,who led the nation in field goals this season.

He’s backed by guard Braden Smith, a National Player of the Year finalist who averaged 16 points a game this year, while chipping in with nearly 300 assists. Helping him spread the floor and prevent clogging will be guard Fletcher Loyer, who averages 13.7 ppg on 45.1% shooting.

The game starts at 10 p.m. EDT and will be televised on TBS and streamed on truTV. Houston is a solid moneyline favorite at -400, but Purdue is currently getting an enormous +8.5 on the spread.

The South region will go to war with No. 1 Auburn facing the Big Ten’s Michigan in Midwest region action at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

For the Auburn Tigers, forward Johni Broome is the leader, averaging 18.4 points, 10.6 rebound and 2.2 blocks. He is the team’s guardian of the paint and the engine of their success this season. Guard Chad Baker-Mazara chips in with 12.5 points, while guard Miles Kelly led the team in 3-point shooting while averaging 11.7 ppg.

The Michigan Wolverines pin their hopes on Vladislav Goldin, a center who led the team with 16.8 ppg on an efficient shooting percentage of 61%. He added 6.9 rebounds and 1.3 blocks to set the stage for the team’s success. He’ll be helped by forward Danny Wolf, who added 13 ppg and 9.8 rebounds, and guard Tre Donaldson, who averaged 11.4 to go along with 4.2 assists.

The game starts at 9:39 p.m. EDT and will be televised on CBS. Auburn is a -425 favorite on the moneyline, laying +8.5 to Michigan on the spread. The over/under is a hefty 153.5.

Turning to the NBA, Saturday will see a key match, as the Los Angeles Lakers visit the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum in the Bluff City. The Lakers are led by guard Luka Dončić, and now have LeBron James back from the injured list. The Grizzlies are driven by guard Ja Morant, having a solid season and leading a surprisingly successful Griz team, backed by Jaren Jackson, aka “The Block Panther,” an intimidator par excellence.

The two teams are neck-and-neck in the current standings at the 4 and 5 seedings, so this game will go a long way toward determining who gets the better playoff slot. The early line odds should be close.

Back on the other side of the Atlantic, we eagerly anticipate some exciting soccer moments with the FA Cup Quarter-finals set to take the spotlight. The tournament features teams from all levels of the English football pyramid, creating a room for massive upsets, and Preston North End, an underdog, is gearing up for this.

The quarter-finals comprise four matches, three of which are exclusively Premier League duels. Fulham will face Crystal Palace (Sat 08:15 ET), Brighton will battle Nottingham Forest (Sat 13:15 ET), followed by Bournemouth taking on Manchester City (Sun 11:30 ET).

Our spotlight, however, is on Preston, who hail from the Championship, and their prospects against Aston Villa, a club with Champions League credentials. Playing on home turf could give the underdogs a crucial edge, especially given Aston Villa's congested fixture list.

Though there is a notable difference in class, recent events have shown that surprises can happen, like when Plymouth defeated Premier League leaders Liverpool. Known as the 'Invincibles,' Preston will need to embody this spirit fully to stand a chance against the Villans.

More on Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code