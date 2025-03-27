Fanatics Sportsbook Bonus Code: Get $1000 in No Sweat First Bets

Find out about our expert’s Fanatics Sportsbook’s promo code analysis, for Thursday’s action, seeing the March Madness Sweet 16 featuring (03/27).

The NCAA Tournament has lost the Presbyterian College and Lipscomb College hopefuls, and now turns to the big guns from the Power 5 on Thursday. The Duke Blue Devils challenge the Arizona Wildcats, while the Big Ten’s Maryland Terrapins challenge SEC champions the Florida Gators.

Thursday’s stars in action include Cooper Flagg, returning strongly from an ankle injury, Khaman Maluach, Duke’s 7’2” center; Arizona guard Caleb Love, who propels the Wildcats; Derik Queen, Maryland’s massive center; and Florida’s guard Walter Clayton Jr., that team’s leading scorer.

How to Claim Fanatics Sportsbook Bonus

First-time players in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY can get up to $1,000 in No Sweat First Bets bonus from Fanatics Sportsbook.

To claim it, simply follow these steps:

Go to the Fanatics Sportsbook landing page Scan the QR code with your mobile device to download the Fanatics Sportsbook app Verify your details Read and understand the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions Your 10-day window to earn your bonus bets starts immediately after opening your account Each day, make a cash wager of at least $1 at odds of -500 or longer. You’ll need to apply the promotion in your bet slip, and only one qualifying bet per day will count towards the promotion At the end of the 10-day window, qualifying wagers settled for a loss will be credited as bonus bets.

The Fanatics Sportsbook promotion has a maximum daily bonus match of $100, meaning a total of $1,000 can be awarded over the 10-day window. This means if you place a qualifying wager of $200, only $100 would count towards your bonus.

What can you use your Fanatics Sportsbook promo on?

Duke’s Cooper Flagg is the presumed No. 1 pick in any NBA draft he chooses to enter, Flagg averages 18.7 ppg, 7.5 rebounds, and 4.2 assists. He’s showing no signs of his ankle injury affecting his play. He’s backed by 7 '2 center Maluach and guard Tyrese Proctor, who has been on fire in the early tournament.

The WIldcats counter with Love, a rare star senior guard, and the leading scorer at 16.8 ppg. He is a steadying hand on the tiller in tight games. He’s backed by Tobe Awaka, a forward who averages 8.0 rebounds per game. Awaka’s paint presence anchors Arizona’s defense.

The Maryland Terrapins feature center Derik Queen, their leading scorer at 16.2 ppg and 9.1 rebounds who hit the buzzer-beating shot against Colorado State to avoid a stunning upset in Maryland’s last game. He’s backed by Julian ‘JuJu’ Reese, a forward throwing down 13.1 ppg to go with 9.0 rebounds. His defensive presence will be a key to Maryland’s hopes..

Florida will hope to counter Queen with Walter Clayton’s scoring and playmaking. He averaged 17.9 points and 4.2 assists this year. He’s backed by forward Alex Condon, who pulls in 7.8 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game. His matchup against Maryland’s Queen may be the key to this Sweet 16 battle.

No. 4 seed Maryland tips off against No. 1 Florida in the Eastern Regional at 7:39 p.m. at Newark, N.J.’s Prudential Center. The game will be televised by TBS and streamed on truTV. The line has Florida as the -6.5 spread favorite with the moneyline at -275 and the over-under at 157.5.

No.1 Western region seed Duke takes the floor at 9:39 p.m. at Prudential Center against No. 4 Arizona. The Blue Devils are the favorite at -500 on the moneyline, giving -9.5 on the spread, and with the over/under at 153.5. CBS will televise.

Join Fanatics today and claim your $1,000 in no sweat bets today.

More on Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code