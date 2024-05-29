Fanatics promo code: Get up to $1000 in bonus bets on the Europa Conference Final, NHL Playoffs, and more

Fanatics are offering new players the chance to earn up to $1,000 in bonus bets, and you can sign up on Wednesday to join.

Bet $100 a day for ten consecutive days to earn $1,000 in bonus bets, no promo code needed

Olympiacos and Fiorentina play the Europa Conference League Final on Wednesday afternoon before an evening of MLS action. Plus, the NHL Playoffs continue with Game 4 from the Western Conference Final.

Fanatics promo code

How to claim the $1,000 Fanatics promo code

The Fanatics offer of up to $1,000 in bonus bets is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, MD, MA, MI, NC, NY, OH, PA, TN, VT, VA, WV.

You can use our easy-to-follow guide to get started:

Get the app

You use a sports betting app rather than a traditional desktop site to play on Fanatics. This means the first step is to download and install the Fanatics Sportsbook app.

You can find it on the Google Play Store or App Store, depending on if you have an Android or Apple mobile device. Alternatively, you can click here to download the app, or scan the QR code on the Fanatics website.

Register for an account

You don’t need any kind of special Fanatics promo code to unlock this offer. All you have to do is sign up and create your account.

You can do this by launching the Fanatics Sportsbook app and tapping on the designated button on the home screen. You can then fill in your information, and finish things up by validating your new account via an email authentication.

Make a qualifying bet

You will need to place a $100 bet each day for ten consecutive days in order to claim the full $1,000 worth of bonus bets.

If you bet less than $100 each day, your bonus will match your bet. For example, if you bet $75 one day, you’ll get $75, but if you bet $25 the next, you’ll get $25, and so on.

You must opt into the promotion each day in order for the bet match to be activated. If you fail to opt in, Fanatics will not match your bet.

If you miss a day throughout the ten, you’ll miss out on the potential $100 bonus for that day.

Only your first bet of each day will count towards your bonus. Any other wagers that follow will not count towards your bonus, even if they are larger.

All bets must be placed on a market with minimum odds of -200 to count towards the offer. This means bets on markets of -150 or +110 would count, for example, but one at -210 would not.

Get your winnings

You are not able to directly withdraw your bonus balance once you receive it. Instead, you’ll need to wager it, with all winnings then paid out in cash.

Once you have your cash winnings from using your bonus bets, there are numerous payment methods available at Fanatics to make withdrawing them quick and easy.

What can you use your Fanatics bonus on Wednesday?

Wednesday’s slate starts with the Europa Conference League Final between -136 favorites Fiorentina and +104 Olympiacos.

This match is more than soccer for Olympiacos. If they can lift the trophy, they will become the first Greek team to ever win a major European title. Fiorentina will be desperate for a victory of their own, though, as it will secure them European football for next season.

The soccer action continues into Wednesday night, when there is a full slate of games from the MLS. Perhaps the most interesting will see -230 favorites Inter Miami take on +500 Atlanta United.

While the game may not be competitive, the mismatch between the two sides should give Lionel Messi and his fellow international stars a chance to put on a show and score some goals.

There is also NHL Playoff action on Wednesday night, where the Dallas Stars are +104 underdogs against the Edmonton Oilers in Game 4 of the Western Conference Final.

The Oilers are trailing the Stars 2-1 in the series, and will need to take advantage of home ice to level things here. If they don’t, Dallas will get a chance to clinch at home on Friday.

Sign up at Fanatics on Wednesday and bet on all this action and more to start earning your welcome bonus of up to $1,000 in bonus bets.

More info on Fanatics’ bonus