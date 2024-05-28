Fanatics promo code: Get up to $1000 in bonus bets on Tuesday’s NHL and NBA Playoffs

You can sign up at Fanatics on Tuesday and earn up to $1,000 in bonus bets to help build the bankroll for your new account.

Bet $100 each day for ten straight days and earn $1,000 in bonus bets, no promo code needed

There is NBA Playoff action as the Dallas Mavericks look to clinch their series against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Plus, the NHL Playoffs continue with Game 4 between the Florida Panthers and New York Rangers.

How to claim the $1,000 Fanatics promo code

The up to $1,000 in bonus bets offer from Fanatics is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, MD, MA, MI, NC, NY, OH, PA, TN, VT, VA, WV.

Follow our simple guide to get started:

Get the app

Fanatics offers players a sports betting app rather than a traditional desktop site. This means the first step is to download and install the Fanatics Sportsbook app.

You’ll find it on the Google Play Store or App Store, depending on your precise mobile device. Alternatively, you can find the Fanatics Sportsbook app by clicking here or by going to the Fanatics website and scanning the QR code.

Register for an account

You don’t need any special Fanatics promo code to get the up to $1,000 in bonus bets offer. All you have to do is create your account.

You can do this by launching the Fanatics Sportsbook app and tapping on the designated button. Follow the on-screen instructions to fill in your details, then finish up by validating your new account with an email authentication.

Make a qualifying bet

You will need to place a $100 bet daily for ten consecutive days in order to claim the full $1,000 bonus.

If you bet less than $100 on each day, your bonus will match your bet. For instance, if you bet $50 one day, you’ll get $50. If you were to bet $30 the next, you’ll get $30, and so on.

You must opt into the promo each day in order for the bet match to be activated. If you fail to opt in, Fanatics will not match your bet.

If you miss a day throughout the ten-day window, you will lose out on the potential $100 bonus for that day.

Only your first bet of the day counts towards the bonus offer. Any subsequent wagers you place will not count towards or add to your bonus.

For any bet to qualify for the bonus, it must be placed on a market with minimum odds of -200. This means bets on markets of -150 or +110 would count, for instance, but one at -210 would not.

Get your winnings

You will not be able to withdraw your final bonus balance. It first needs to be wagered, with all winnings you get from using your bonus bets then paid out in cash.

Fanatics has numerous payment methods available, making it quick and secure to withdraw your winnings once you have them.

What can you use your Fanatics bonus on Tuesday?

The NBA Playoffs lead the action on Tuesday night, with the Dallas Mavericks -3 point favorites over the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 4 of the Western Conference Final. The Mavericks hold a 3-0 lead, and look set to clinch the series here on home court.

While this has been a low scoring series, the Timberwolves have struggled especially badly with putting up points. Their highest scorer Anthony Edwards is averaging just 22 points per game, despite posting an improved 26 in Game 3.

This makes his points line of 27.5 for Tuesday night’s game look optimistic.

There is also action from the NHL Playoffs, as the Florida Panthers are -176 favorites over the +146 New York Rangers in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Final.

The Rangers hold a 2-1 lead in the series after an upset victory in Florida in Game 3, and the Panthers must hold their home ice advantage and secure a win to level the series. If they don’t, they would face elimination in New York on Thursday.

