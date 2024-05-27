Fanatics promo code: Get up to $1000 in bonus bets on Monday’s NHL and NBA Playoff games

You can sign up to Fanatics on Monday and earn up to $1,000 in bonus bets.

Bet $100 a day for ten consecutive days and get $1,000 in bonus bets, no promo code needed

Monday night is headlined by NBA Playoff action, where the Boston Celtics can clinch their series against the Indiana Pacers and lock into the NBA Finals. There is also a game in the NHL Playoffs, with the Edmonton Oilers in position to take control of their series.

Fanatics promo code

How to claim the $1,000 Fanatics promo code

The up to $1,000 in bonus bets offer at Fanatics is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, MD, MA, MI, NC, NY, OH, PA, TN, VT, VA, WV.

You can use our easy-to-follow guide to get set up:

Get the app

You place bets at Fanatics on a sports betting app rather than a desktop site. This means the first step is to download and install the Fanatics Sportsbook app.

You can find it on the Google Play Store or App Store, depending on your exact mobile device. You can also click here, or go to the Fanatics website and scan the QR code.

Register an account

You don’t need any special Fanatics promo code to claim this welcome offer. All you have to do is sign up and create your account.

You can do this by launching the Fanatics Sportsbook app and tapping on the designated button. Fill in the necessary information, and finish up by validating your new account via an email authentication.

Make a qualifying bet

You will need to place a $100 bet every day for ten consecutive days in order to claim the full $1,000 bonus amount.

If you bet less than $100 on each day, your bonus will match your bet. For example, if you bet $50 on one day, you’ll get $50, but if you bet $30 the next, you’ll get $30, and so on.

You must opt into the promo each day for the bet match to be activated. If you don’t opt in, Fanatics will not match your bet.

If you miss a day throughout the ten-day window, you will lose out on the potential $100 bonus for that day.

The bet match only applies to the first bet of the day you place. Any subsequent wagers will not count towards or add to that day’s bonus amount.

All bets must be placed on a market with minimum odds of -200 in order to count towards the offer. This means bets on markets of -150 or +110 would count, for instance, but one on a market of -210 would not.

Get your winnings

You are not able to directly withdraw your final bonus amount. You will need to wager it first, with all winnings from using your bonus bets then paid out in cash.

There are numerous payment methods available at Fanatics, meaning it is quick and secure to withdraw your bonus bet winnings once you have them.

What can you use your Fanatics bonus on today?

The Boston Celtics are -8 point picks over the Indiana Pacers on Monday night as they try to clinch their spot in the NBA Finals. The Celtics are 3-0 up in the series after an epic 18 point comeback in Game 3, and looked like the -230 championship favorites they are.

Boston have been driven forward in the series by the scoring of Jaysun Tatum. His points line for Game 4 is 29.5, a score he’s gone over twice with a pair of 36 point performances. The only time he has been under is Game 2, where he only managed 23 points.

The whole series has been high scoring, which makes Monday night’s points line interesting. The total points is set at 222.5, but all three games in the series have gone over this. The lowest score was 225 in Game 3.

There is also NHL Playoff action on Monday night. The Edmonton Oilers are -130 favorites when they host the +108 Dallas Stars. The series is tied 1-1 after the first two games in Dallas, giving the Oilers a strong platform to build on now they have home ice.

Click here to go to Fanatics, where new players can sign up and claim up to $1,000 in bonus bets by wagering $100 a day for ten consecutive days.

More info on Fanatics’ bonus