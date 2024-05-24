Fanatics promo code: Get up to $1000 in bonus bets on this weekend’s sports action

You can sign up at Fanatics on Memorial Day Weekend and earn up to $1,000 in bonus bets on any sport or market in 20 states.

Bet $100 a day for 10 straight days to earn $1,000 in bonus bets at Fanatics, no promo code needed

The best soccer action this weekend comes from Europe, where there are cup finals in England and Germany. The NHL and NBA Playoffs are also in full swing, games every day across the whole weekend.

Fanatics promo code

How to claim the $1,000 Fanatics promo code

The Fanatics bonus offer of up to $1,000 in bonus bets is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, MD, MA, MI, NC, NY, OH, PA, TN, VT, VA, WV.

Follow our guide to find out how to get started:

Get the app

You place bets at Fanatics on a dedicated sports betting app rather than a desktop site. This means the first step is to download and install the Fanatics Sportsbook app.

You can find it on the Google Play Store or App Store, depending on whether you have an Android or Apple device. Alternatively, you can click here to get the app, or go to the Fanatics website and scan the QR code.

Register for an account

You don’t need a Fanatics promo code to claim this offer, you just need to sign up and create an account.

You can do this by tapping the designated button when you launch the Fanatics Sports app and following the on-screen instructions to fill in your details. When that’s done, you’ll finish up by validating your account through an email verification.

Make a qualifying bet

You will need to place a $100 wager each day for ten consecutive days in order to claim the full $1,000 bonus.

If you bet less than $100 on each day, your bonus will match your bet. For example, if you bet $60 on one day, you’ll get $60. If you then bet $30 the next, you’ll get $30, and so on.

You must opt into the promo each day in order for your bet match to be activated. If you fail to opt in, Fanatics will not match your bet.

If you miss a day throughout the ten, you’ll lose out on the potential $100 bonus for that day.

Only the first bet you place each day will count towards the bet match. Any subsequent wagers you make will not count towards or add to your daily bonus amount.

All bets must be placed on a market with minimum odds of -200 to count towards the offer. This means bets placed on markets of -150 or +110 would count, for example, but one at -210 would not.

Get your winnings

You are not able to withdraw your bonus balance once it is credited to your account. You need to wager it first, with all winnings you get from using your bonus bets paid out in cash.

Once you have your cash winnings, there are numerous payment methods available on Fanatics to ensure you can withdraw them quickly and safely.

What can you use your Fanatics bonus on this weekend?

There are two major soccer finals on Saturday, starting with the FA Cup Final between Manchester City and Manchester United. Premier League champions City are -750 to lift this trophy as well, with cross-city rivals United a lowly +530 after another poor season.

The next final comes from Germany, where the DFB Pokal will be decided. The Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen are -750 favorites to recover from their Europa League disappointment and win here against second tier side Kaiserslautern, who are +1400.

The Dallas Mavericks and Minnesota Timberwolves lead off the NBA Playoff action on Friday. The Timberwolves are -5 point favorites, however the Mavericks pulled off an upset victory in Game 1.

If they can pull off another, the Mavs will have a 2-0 lead when the series goes to Dallas on Sunday.

The Indiana Pacers then host the Boston Celtics in Game 3 of their series on Saturday night.

In the NHL Playoffs, Friday sees another tight game between the -111 Florida Panthers and -108 New York Rangers. The Panthers won Game 1, and will want another road win here to take a 2-0 series lead back to Florida for Game 3 on Sunday.

On Saturday, the Edmonton Oilers and Dallas Stars play in Game 2.

Click here to sign up at Fanatics for up to $1,000 in bonus bets after your first bet on anything slated this weekend.

More info on Fanatics’ bonus