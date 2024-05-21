Fanatics promo code: Get up to $1000 in bonus bets, or $50 in select states, on Tuesday’s slat

Fanatics sign up bonus up to $1,000 in bonus bets

New players from 19 states can sign up at Fanatics on Tuesday and earn up to $1,000 in bonus bets, while those in six other states can get an automatic $50 bonus.

The main event on Tuesday is Game 1 in the Eastern Conference Finals between the Boston Celtics and Indiana Pacers. Plus, there is a busy night of MLB action.

Fanatics promo code

How to claim the $1,000 Fanatics promo code

The Fanatics welcome bonus of up to $1,000 is available to new players in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, MD, MA, MI, NC, NY, OH, PA, TN, VT, VA, WV.

Follow this guide to find out how to sign up and get started:

Get the app

You play at Fanatics on a special sports betting app rather than a traditional desktop site. This means the first step is to download and install the Fanatics Sportsbook app.

You can find it on the Google Play Store or App Store, depending on whether you have an Android and Apple device. You can also click here to find the app, or go to the Fanatics website and scan the QR code.

Register for an account

You don’t need to worry about using any kind of Fanatics promo code to unlock your bonus offer. All you need to do is sign up and create your account.

You can do this by launching the Fanatics Sportsbook app and tapping the designated button to create an account. Follow the on-screen guide to fill in your details, and complete the process by validating your account with an email verification.

Make a qualifying bet

You need to place a $100 wager each day for ten consecutive days in order to claim the full $1,000 bonus bet amount.

Your bonus will match your bet if you bet less than $100 on each day. For example, if you bet $50 one day, you’ll get $50. If you bet $30 the next, though, you’ll get $30, and so on.

You must opt into the promo each day in order for the bet match to be activated. If you don’t opt in, Fanatics will not match your bet.

If you miss a day throughout the ten-day window, you will lose out on the potential $100 for that day.

Only the first bet you place each day will be matched. Any wagers that follow will not count towards or add to your bonus.

For any bet to count towards the offer, it must be placed on a market with minimum odds of -200. This means bets on markets of -150 or +100 would count, for example, but one at -210 would not.

Get your winnings

You are not able to withdraw your bonus balance once you get it. You will first need to stake it, with all winnings you get from using your bonus bets then paid out in cash you can withdraw.

Fanatics offers numerous payment methods, meaning that it is quick and secure to withdraw your cash winnings once you have them.

What can you use your Fanatics bonus on today?

The NBA Playoffs kick up a gear on Tuesday night as the Eastern Conference Final between the Boston Celtics and Indiana Pacers begins. The Celtics have had a dominant season and are -1200 favorites to win the series, with the Pacers at +680.

The Celtics have home court at TD Garden for Game 1, and are -9.5 point picks. This shouldn’t come as a surprise, as Boston are overwhelming -160 favorites to finish the season as 2024 NBA Finals champions.

By contrast, the Indiana Pacers are the least fancied of all the remaining teams at +2600.

There is also a full evening of MLB action, with games being played late into Tuesday night.

The Philadelphia Phillies have been the surprise team in the National League, confounding their +1000 price to be crowned World Series champions. They will try to continue their winning ways as moneyline picks over the Texas Rangers.

The American League leading New York Yankees are also in action, where they ar favorites against the Seattle Mariners.

Dive into Tuesday’s action at Fanatics, where new players across 19 states can get up to $1,000 in bonus bets. Plus, players from CT, MA, NJ, NY, PA and VT can sign up and receive an instant $50 bonus.

More info on Fanatics’ bonus