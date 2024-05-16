Fanatics promo code: Get up to $1K in bonus bets to use on the NBA Playoffs, PGA Championship and more

You can join the action at Fanatics in 20 states and either earn $1,000 in bonus bets or grab a $50 bonus.

The PGA Championship begins on Thursday as the field tries to win the second golf major of the year. There is also soccer from La Liga, plus more action from the NBA Playoffs.

Fanatics promo code

How to claim the $1,000 Fanatics promo code

The up to $1,000 in bonus bets offer is available if you’re located in one of the following states: AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, MD, MA, MI, NC, NY, OH, PA, TN, VT, VA, WV.

Here is how to sign up at Fanatics and get started:

Get the app

Fanatics offers its players a dedicated sports betting app rather than a desktop site. This means the first step is downloading and installing the Fanatics Sportsbook app.

You can find it on the Google Play Store or App Store, depending on whether you have an Android or Apple device. Alternatively, you can click here to find the app or scan the QR code on the Fanatics website.

Register for an account

You don’t need any kind of Fanatics promo code to claim this offer. All you have to do is create your account.

You can do this by launching the Fanatics Sportsbook app and tapping on the designated button. Follow the on-screen instructions to fill in the necessary details, then finish things up by validating the information via email.

Make a qualifying bet

You will need to place a $100 bet for ten consecutive days in order to claim the full $1,000 bonus bet amount.

Your bonus will match your bet if you wager less than $100 on each day. For example, if you bet $50 one day you’ll get $50, but if you bet $20 the next, you’ll get $20, and so on.

You must opt into the promo every day throughout the ten-day window in order for the bet match to be activated. Fanatics will not match your bet if you do not opt in.

If you miss a day during the promo window, you will lose out on the potential $100 bonus for that day.

Only the first bet of the day you place will count towards the promo. Any wagers that follow will not count towards or add to your bonus.

All bets must be placed on markets with minimum odds of -200 to count toward the bonus. This means bets on markets of -150 or +110 would count, for instance, but one at -210 would not.

Get your winnings

When you receive your bonus amount, it will be non-withdrawable. You will have to wager it first, with any winnings you then get paid out in cash.

There are numerous payment methods available at Fanatics, making it easy and safe to withdraw your winnings once you have them.

What can you use your Fanatics bonus on Thursday?

The eyes of the golfing world will fall on Valhalla on Thursday as the PGA Championship begins. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is the early favorite at +400, while Rory McIlroy is +750 as he looks for a repeat of his 2014 triumph at the course.

Xander Schauffele is the third pick at +1400 as he tries to win his first major, while three-time and defending champion Brooks Koepka is +1600.

Some familiar names are expected to struggle at golf’s second major of the year. Four-time winner Tiger Woods is +40000, while his arch rival and three-time champion Phil Mickelson is +50000.

In La Liga, Almeria are +550 as they host -280 Barcelona. Almeria are already relegated, but will savor this last chance to get a win over one of the big teams for their fans.

The NBA Playoffs wrap up Thursday’s action, with the Minnesota Timberwolves -2 point picks over the Denver Nuggets in Game 6 of the series. The Timberwolves must win here, or the Nuggets will clinch the series.

Click here for Fanatics for up to $1,000 in bonus bets in 14 states. For players in CT, MA, NJ, NY, PA and VT, you can sign up and get your $50 bonus bet.

More info on Fanatics’ bonus